Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania, which serves Greene, Fayette and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home.
All services are free and completely confidential.
For more information, call the DVSSP 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit peacefromdv.org.
