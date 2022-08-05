Degrees awarded
n Ginny Phillips of Waynesburg received a bachelor's degree in physics from Youngstown State University during the school's spring 2022 commencement.
n Zack Yenchik of Waynesburg received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Rochester Institute of Technology during the school's spring 2022 commencement.
Dean's list honors
California University of Pennsylvania
Bobtown: Elisa Clark, Sarah McCormick
Carmichaels: Anthony Stepich, Charlotte Nyland, Dillon Fuller, Hunter Scott, Jeffrey Pratt, Jennah Whipkey, Jordan Dils, Matthew Riess, Micaela Ricco, Remington Renner
Clarksville: Alison Tenney, Nathaniel Dehart
Crucible: Emily Zacoi, Morgen Fraser, Stephen Zacoi
Greensboro: Lyndsey Gashie, Trenton Antill
Jefferson: Luke Bates
Mather: Maddie Call, Makayla McNett
Mount Morris: Karl Miller, Olivia Galarza
Nemacolin: Darreyn Reed
Rices Landing: Alexander Flenniken, Alexandra Reynolds, Jessica Horton, Nicole Venick, Noah Barno
Spraggs: Jessie Holoka
Sycamore: Elizabeth Brudnock
Waynesburg: Bree Lewis, Cole Tretinik, Emma Jones, Erin Mccall, Gracie Ivanusic, Kyle Clayton, Luke Maley, MaKayla Russell, Robert Sisler, Shelby Price
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Waynesburg: Madison Brooks
Edinboro University
Waynesburg: Jordan Russell Hess
Rochester Institute of Technology
Waynesburg: Bailey Bouchard
Waynesburg University
Sycamore: Nate Brudnock
Youngstown State University
Waynesburg: Jenna Martin
