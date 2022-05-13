n Carmichaels native Samantha Shaffer was elected vice president of campus outreach of the Slippery Rock Student Government Association. Shaffer, a biology major, will serve in the post at Slippery Rock University during the 2022-2023 academic school year. Voting for student government was conducted in early April, with nearly 800 votes cast.
n Madison Brooks of Waynesburg, a student at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, was honored with the W.E.B. DuBois Academic Award during the Multicultural Student Recognition Dinner April 9 at Clarion U. The W.E.B. DuBois Academic Award is presented to a student who has a 3.5 or higher GPA and attended both spring and fall semesters of the prior year.
n Mason Pratt of Crucible graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida on March 25.
n Elise Benke of Waynesburg, a senior sports management major at Bob Jones University in South Carolina, was hired before graduation as a game day operations employee by the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Georgia.
