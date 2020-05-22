Among the many aspects of life greatly impacted and facing major changes by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is the 2020 Presidential Primary Election.
The Pennsylvania Primary was initially scheduled to be held on April 28 but was postponed by Gov. Tom Wolf until June 2 due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Wolf and other state officials have been encouraging registered voters to mail in ballots to reduce the number of voters physically visiting their respective polling places in the name of safety and social distancing.
Tina Kiger, director of the Greene County Elections Office, said mailing in ballots is definitely a choice that area voters have to cast their votes.
“Voters can apply online at the website www.votespa.com for the mail-in ballot, and once they are approved the mail-in ballot will be mailed to them so they can be filled out and sent to us,” Kiger said. “Voters may also physically drop off their mail-in ballots at our office, but because our office is closed due to COVD-19 concerns we are asking residents who do wish to drop them off to contact us first and make arrangements.”
Kiger said the last day to apply online is May 26, and all mail-in ballots – as well as all absentee ballots – must be received by the elections office no later than 8 p.m. on June 2.
“They can’t be postmarked on June 2, they have to literally be in our office before the end of election day in order for the votes to count in the primary,” she explained. “Anyone who has any questions about this is strongly encouraged to call us.”
Kiger also said there will be several temporary changes in polling places for the June 2 election. The changes were made, she said, to utilize larger and more accessible locations to address safety and social distancing due to the virus.
Carmichaels Borough and Cumberland Township 4 polling places will be held at the Carmichaels-Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company’s fire hall.
Franklin Township East and West polling places will be held at the county fairgrounds’ auction building.
Waynesburg Borough 2 and 3 polling places will be held at the old gymnasium at Waynesburg University.
The Jefferson Borough 3 polling place will be moved to the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company’s fire hall, and Jefferson Borough 2 and 4 polling places will be held at the Jefferson-Morgan Elementary School gymnasium.
Voters are strongly encouraged to wear masks when attending their respective polling place. Polls will be open on June 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kiger added that the elections office is seeking volunteers to assist at various polling places, and anyone interested should contact her office at 724-852-5230.
The 2020 primary ballot will include races for U.S. President, state Attorney General, state Auditor General, state Treasurer, Representative for U.S. Congress in District 14 and Representative in the General Assembly for District 50. The ballot will offer no local races.
