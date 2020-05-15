Electronic collection event to be held May 20 at fairgrounds

The Greene County commissioners have announced that an electronics collection will be held at the county fairgrounds on Wednesday, May 20 from 2 to 6 p.m.
During this event, residents will be permitted to drop off televisions (one per car load), computer equipment and the following items: laptops, printers, peripherals, components, VCRs, stereos, cameras, telephones, electronic cables, games, audio and video equipment, monitors and calculators.
The following items will not be accepted: sweepers, hair dryers, curling irons, sewing machines, small kitchen appliances, CDs, alkaline batteries, smoke detectors, thermostats, manuals, paper and styrofoam.
Freon appliances and fluorescent tubes will also not be accepted.
Officials will once again work with JVS Environmental of Friedens, Pa., the company responsible for the stacking, loading and removing of all collected items during the collections events.
Commissioner Mike Belding said that, in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners believe they can safely conduct this event.
“We request that participants stay in their vehicles, which will be unloaded by county employees and volunteers,” he said. “Personal protection equipment in accordance with the CDC and DOH are required. Please be patient as we trend toward more normal activities.”
Two collections events were held in May and September 2019. The September event – which was the 14th event held in the county since 2016 – was the most successful one held so far, as a record-breaking 291 vehicles came through the barn for the purpose of safely discarding old and/or broken electronic items.
It was estimated that JVS Environmental collected approximately 26 tons of electronic devices such as computers, televisions, stereos and DVD players, as well as a high number of florescent light bulbs and appliances during this event.
According to the county website, the first 14 collections brought in more than 325 tons of electronics, well over 2,100 CFL bulbs and a staggering number of appliances.
For more information about the Electronics Recycling events in Greene County, call 724-852-5210.
