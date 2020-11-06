The Center for Coalfield Justice is hosting a series of free virtual screenings of environmental films meant to bring communities together and prompt meaningful discussion.
“We have really felt that part of the issue that’s been developing over a number of years, and has only gotten worse with COVID, is a lack of community, a lack of people talking,” said Lisa DePaoli, communications manager for CCJ.
The films, which will be presented on the CCJ’s Facebook events page, will be followed by panel discussions and individual break-out discussions.
DePaoli said the goal is bring people together to learn, listen and ask questions in a non-confrontational and non-judgmental way to gain a better understanding of environmental issues.
“There’s a lot of disconnect between what people are reading and understanding about what’s going on,” DePaoli said.
The discussions will also help to illuminate the intersectionality of environmental and other issues like health, employment and equality, she said.
The Environmental Justice Film Series features “Mossville: When Great Trees Fall” on Nov. 11, “Condor and the Eagle” on Nov. 18 and “Invisible Hand” on Dec. 2.
“After the Spill” is a 2015 documentary that examines those trying to save the Gulf Coast after the effects of Hurricane Katrina and the sinking of the Deepwater Horizon. “Mossville,” released in 2019, examines racial justice.
The 2019 release “Condor and the Eagle” focuses on indigenous justice, while “Invisible Hand,” released earlier this year, examines community rights.
“We’re trying to bring people together,” said CCJ Outreach Coordinator Kristen Locy. “This is a tough time; these are tough topics too.”
CCJ has assembled panelists relevant to each film — scholars, experts and those impacted by the subject — to lead a 30-minute discussion after each screening. After the panelists speak, participants can go into break-out rooms and further discuss the film and issues it raised.
About 80 people signed up to watch the first film in the series, “What Lies Upstream” when it streamed last week, Locy said.
Each film begins at 4 p.m., and discussions last until either 8:30 or 9 p.m. To register for the films, visit www.coalfieldjustice.org/events.
Founded in 1993 as the Tri-State Citizens Mining Network, CCJ is a nonprofit focused on shining a light on environmental issues that impact the area.
