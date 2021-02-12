Seedlings for Schools 2021, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s program that teaches youth about the significance of trees and shrubs in providing food and cover for wildlife, is open for business.
The period for teachers to order free seedlings for their students began Feb. 1 and will continue through March 26. This program gives the state’s students ranging from preschool through 12th grade the opportunity to plant a seedling, observe its growth and learn about the interdependence of trees and wildlife.
The EQT Foundation has awarded a $20,000 grant to the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation to increase program participation in schools within its service area, which includes Greene, eastern Washington and southeastern Allegheny counties.
The Wildlife for Everyone Foundation, based in State College, raises funds and provides support to communicate the value of these programs to teachers across the state.
Teachers can request one seedling for each student at no cost.
Additionally, through funding from EQT Foundation, one class from each school will get the opportunity to plant a pollinator garden at their school. Seedlings and packages of 25 pollinator-friendly plants will be shipped to schools around the third week of April along with a Teacher Resource Guide complete with activities, lesson ideas and handouts to educate students.
Teachers may order online through a link from the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation website www.wildlfeforeveryone.org. There is no cost for teachers to participate.
For more information, email Howard Nursery at RA-SchoolSeedlings@pa.gov or visit the Pennsylvania Game Commission website https://www.pgc.pa.gov/InformationResources/GetInvolved/HowardNursery/Pages/Seedlings-for-Schools.aspx.
The Wildlife for Everyone Foundation was established in 2004 to provide all wildlife enthusiasts with a way to show their commitment through much-needed financial support for wildlife conservation efforts and education. Since its inception, the foundation has supported projects including wildlife and wetland habitat improvements, creek and lake restorations, the Seedlings for Schools and Pollinator Garden programs and student educational opportunities.
A fully accessible, ADA-compliant wetlands area that will provide residents of central Pennsylvania with an outdoor learning space and nature observatory is planned for 2021.
The Foundation’s mission connects all wildlife and nature enthusiasts to the great outdoors, including birders, hunters, anglers, students and everyone with an appreciation for nature.
For more information, visit www.wildlifeforeveryone.org.
