The Community Foundation of Greene County announced recently that the EQT Foundation has provided a $50,000 contribution to the Greene County Emergency Response Fund.
“We are so grateful to the EQT Foundation for this generous contribution to the Emergency Response Fund,” said Jeff McCracken,chairman of the Community Foundation of Greene Board of Directors, in a release issued last week by CFGC. “This gift will enable us to provide significant support for Greene County organizations and communities.”
Greene County Emergency Response Fund was established to address local needs resulting from emergency and disaster situations in Greene County. Partnering with the Greene County United Way, the fund – according to CFGC Executive Director Bettie Stammerjohn – is held by CFGC to address “immediate, short-term and long-term needs in the wake of a county emergency and provide quick, flexible grants and resources to nonprofit organizations our area working with communities, people and organizations who are heavily impacted by local disasters and emergencies.”
EQT Foundation President Ellen Rossi said supporting the fund is good for the community.
“These are uncertain times for many individuals and families across the globe and we are humbled by the response and perseverance communities across our operational footprint have shown in the past two weeks,” Rossi said.
“Through these contributions, we know direct needs in the community are being addressed and nonprofits will be able to continue to offer services to Greene County residents.”
Stammerjohn said grants from the fund will be made to health, human services and other organizations to help ensure that basic needs are met, including food, housing, and healthcare, as well as operational costs associated with re-tooling functions of those organizations serving the public.
Initial gifts will be used to address urgent local needs caused by the COVID-19 virus. Nonprofit organizations who would like to apply for assistance from the fund should go to htp://www.cfgcpa.org/emergency-response-grants/.
To make a donation to the Greene County Emergency Response Fund, or for more information, contact CFGC by email at www.cfgcpa.org, by phone at 724-627-2010 or by email at cfgcpa@gmail.com.
###
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.