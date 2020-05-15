The Community Foundation of Greene County announced recently that the Equitrans Midstream Foundation has provided a $10,000 contribution to the Greene County Emergency Response Fund, and Equitrans Midstream Corp. provided an additional $5,000 contribution.
“We are so grateful for the generous support of Equitrans Midstream Foundation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation to the Emergency Response Fund,” said Jeff McCracken, chairman of Community Foundation of Greene Board of Directors, in a release recently issued by the foundation. “Their support for the fund is a testament to their commitment to our community. We are proud to partner with them to help our residents and nonprofits weather this crisis.”
The fund was established by CFGC to address local needs resulting from emergency and disaster situations in Greene County. Partnering with the Greene County United Way, the fund is held by CFGC to address immediate, short-term and long-term needs in the wake of a county emergency and provide quick, flexible grants and resources to nonprofit organizations in our area working with communities, people and organizations who are heavily impacted by local disasters and emergencies.
“Equitrans Midstream is committed to building strong partnerships with our neighbors and communities,” said Anne Naqi, president of Equitrans Midstream Foundation. “We continue to navigate stressful, unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and through our local partnerships, we are proud to assist the many organizations providing emergency response and relief to our region.
“Whether through financial, in-kind or volunteer support, it is important for us to act on opportunities that will be beneficial to others and to continue enhancing our community partnerships through the activities of both our foundation and corporate local giving program,” Naqi added.
Grants from the fund will be made to health, human services and other organizations to help ensure that basic needs are met, including food, housing and health care, as well as operational costs associated with retooling functions of those organizations serving the public. Initial gifts will be used to address urgent local needs caused by the COVID-19 virus.
Nonprofit organizations that would like to apply for assistance from the fund should go to www.cfgcpa.org emergency-response-grants/
The Emergency Response Fund has raised nearly $130,000 since it was established in March. The Grant Review Committee has awarded 14 grants totaling more than $57,000. A list of donors and grants is also available on the CFGC website.
For more information about the Greene County Emergency Response Fund and CFGC, contact the Community Foundation of Greene County by phone at 724-627-2010 or email at cfgcpa@gmail.com.
