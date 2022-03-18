Staff at the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library wants all community members to visit their library in person or online to explore and access services and programs during National Library Week, April 3-9.
First sponsored in 1958 by the American Library Association, National Library Week is a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers and other resources.
Bowlby Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources that are available in person or from the comfort of home, including Power Library, News Bank, Libby, Beanstack, Hoopla, Freegal, Gale Courses and Rocket Languages. The library also offers free WIFI, mobile hotspots for borrowing, resume’ writing tips, NCLEX and GED materials, ELS tutoring, and digital technology assistance.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.evakbowlby.org or www.facebook.com/BowlbyPublicLibrary.
