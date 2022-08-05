Summer: That time of year when kids splash in local pools, people gather around bonfires and folks flock to the local fair.
Southwestern Pennsylvania is home to several county fairs with deliciously rich histories. This year’s fair season began with a parade that wound through a small neighborhood in Wind Ridge, Greene County, signaling the start of the Jacktown Fair, and will continue through Aug. 27, when the Westmoreland Fair ends.
This weekend, however, Greene County residents will be treated a nod to the past when the county’s fair opens with draft horse halter and hitch shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Harness races are scheduled for noon on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9 and 10, another allusion to fairs gone by. The first fair, held 155 years ago, featured horse racing.
The fair’s storied past - in 1940, during tough financial times, county commissioners purchased the 41-acre grounds, making Greene’s one of two county-owned fairs in Pennsylvania - breathes nostalgia into the annual festivities.
“The purpose is really to highlight agriculture and the legacy of farmland and farmers in the county,” said Commissioner Mike Belding. “I think the opportunity for people to come out and see some of our young 4-H kids and the livestock exhibition and the produce is kind of the important thing.”
Though old, the fair isn’t old school. Sure, the special baking contests are slated for 6 p.m. on Monday Aug. 8, and 4-H and livestock shows run all week long. Yes, the spacious halls are decorated in home and garden exhibitions, and the grounds will smell of iconic fair food.
But drag racing returns for the second year to the track at 7 p.m. Monday, and along with amusement rides, kids of all ages are invited to play laser tag in the infield daily beginning at 5 p.m. Laser tag is free; simply come hungry for friendly competition.
In the fair’s earliest years, shooting and gambling games drew crowds. People reveled in the 1912 air show - an eight-cylinder plan flew low over the grounds - and this year, the Greene County Fair has something just as dazzling planned for attendees.
The fair welcomes singer-songwriter, rapper and musician Colt Ford to the stage at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Ford has sold more than 3 million albums, co-wrote Jason Aldean’s No. 1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and has collaborated with music industry legends Brad Paisley, Jermaine Dupri and No Doubt, among others.
Other fair acts you won’t want to miss: Truck and tractors pulls at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 13, and the 4-H & FFA Tractor Driving Competition at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
“I would just encourage people to come out. I think sometimes it’s routine. Really get out and enjoy it. Talk to people. Walk through some of the buildings that have vendors. See what else is going on in Greene County,” Belding said.
The Greene County Fairgrounds are located at 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg.
Gates are open Monday, Aug. 8 to Saturday, Aug. 13 from 3 to 11 p.m. Rides, operated by Tropical Amusements, run from 5 to 11 p.m. daily.
Admission to the fair, which includes parking, animals, rides and entertainment is $10 per person. Only cash is accepted. On Thursday, Aug. 11, those age 65 and older and veterans will be admitted for free.
Everything you want to know about the Greene County Fair can be found online at https://greenecountyfair.org/.
Those who want to trek to other county fairs have a couple more dayd to hit the Fayette County Fair in Dunbar. Running through Saturday, Aug. 6, Fayette’s fair is open from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. today and tomorrow with a number of fun shows and activities left to experience.
The fair ends with a chili cookoff at 11 a.m. the final day, as well as a performance by country star Tracy Byrd.
The full list of events is online at https://www.fayettefair.com/.
The Washington County Fair runs Friday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 20.
The circus is back this year, with performances every afternoon. The fair gets off the ground Saturday, Aug. 13 with a lawn and garden tractor pull at 9 a.m., the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest at noon and the Fair Queen contest that evening.
The excitement doesn’t end there. There are magic shows and a petting zoo each day. Harness races begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 15, the school bus demolition derby will entertain crowds the evening of Aug. 17, and the 4-H benefit auction is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
Singer-songwriter and American Idol winner Chayce Beckham takes the grandstand stage at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The locally-famous crowd favorite Aaron Margaria returns for a performance Tuesday, Aug. 16, and senior high bands will entertain beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The 2022 fair closes a milk chugging competition at 7 p.m. and drag racing later that evening.
For the full schedule of Washington County Fair happenings, visit https://washingtonfair.org/.
The Westmoreland Fair, located in Greensburg, runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Saturday, Aug. 27.
In its 67th year, fair features a number of contests, family-friendly shows, concerts and 4-H displays.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Aug. 19 and at 10 a.m. for the rest of the fair’s run. The carnival is open until 11 p.m. each night. For more information, visit westmorelandfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.