'Fall Fishing Frenzy' coming to Waynesburg Water Park

The Greene County Department of Recreation is presenting an event next month at the Waynesburg Water Park that is guaranteed to have people “reel”y hooked.
For the first time ever, the water park will be home to a new breed of swimmer in the form of rainbow, brook and golden trout, as the recreation department will hold its inaugural youth “Fall Fishing Frenzy” event on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Recreation director Bret Moore said after the pool closes on Labor Day, the chemicals will be withheld in preparation for the Fall Fishing Frenzy and will dissipate prior to the event.
The Fall Fishing Frenzy is being sponsored by Larry Yost, with additional sponsorship by the Mount Morris and Waynesburg Sportsmen’s Clubs and several other potential sponsors, Moore said.
Moore said young anglers between the ages of 5 and 12 will try their hands at catching the 500 trout that will be stocked in the water park.
“Participants will need a working rod and reel with at least 50 feet of line, a hook, a bobber and a cooler or creel for their catch,” Moore said. “Rules for the day include no spinners and no catch and release.”
Moore said the trout will be from a fish hatchery that sells stock to local organizations that stock ponds for event. The fish will arrive the day before the event, and some will be tagged for prizes donated by local businesses and sportsmen’s clubs.
Moore said this type of fishing derby is gaining popularity throughout the country.
“I read about similar events being held in Ohio and in the northwest and how popular they were, so I thought, why not try it here?” he said. “We’re always looking for fun outdoor activities that can be enjoyed by many, while respecting and strictly adhering to social distancing guidelines.”
People can now register for the event by visiting the department’s fairgrounds office or by calling the office at 724-852-5323 for more information.
The cost for entry will be $15 per child, and Moore said space is limited due to CDC social distancing guidelines.
“We are hoping to see this become an annual event,” Moore said. “We are always looking for ways that we can utilize our pools and other recreation facilities for special and unique community events such as this.”
Moore said following the Fall Fishing Frenzy’s conclusion at noon, the recreation department will present the Greene County Food Festival at the water park’s parking lot, where vendors and trucks will sell a wide array of food items, including a fish fry. The festival is open to everyone.
Moore said the recreation department is happy to be able to offer these events, especially since another annual pool-related event in September had to be canceled this year.
The Humane Society of Greene County usually holds its “Doggone Pool Party,” where residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to swim. The event has served as a fundraiser for the Humane Society, as participants were not charged an admission fee but donations were accepted.
However, Moore said this year’s event had to unfortunately be canceled because the Carmichaels pool was forced to close early this year due to COVID-19 issues.
“It’s a shame, really, but there was nothing we could do,” Moore said. “The Carmichaels pool is the only county-owned pool that has a filtration system that could handle that event. I really hope that it will be able to return next year.”
The Humane Society of Greene County announced on its Facebook page that a “Virtual Pool Party” fundraising event was held this past weekend. More information about this event will be published in an upcoming story about the Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.