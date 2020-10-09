With fall officially here, the time has come to watch the green leaves of summer turn into autumn’s magnificent shades of bright oranges, reds and yellows.
And according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ recent report, the majority of Pennsylvania’s fall foliage fans won’t have wait long to enjoy Mother Nature’s beauty.
The DCNR noted that Greene County is experiencing peak fall foliage right now.
“Cold and frosty nights and very dry conditions have ushered in marked changes across the northern tier, where foliage is at its spectacular peak. Sugar and red maples are the stars of the show, contrasting beautifully with the still-green oak canopies,” the report noted. “Another cold snap could jump start much of the Appalachian and Allegheny mountain regions, setting the table for back to back weeks of fantastic fall foliage viewing opportunities across wide swaths of the commonwealth.”
Forbes State Forest staff are reporting fall color progressing nicely across the forests of southwestern Pennsylvania, and that ideal weather conditions - warm sunny days and cool, crisp nights - for fall color development have been the norm for the past two weeks, leading to vivid early fall color.
“Maples (red and sugar) are particularly bright and colorful this year and many black gums will show their best colors this week, displaying shades from bright red to burgundy,” the report states. “Black birch continues to display bright yellow and black cherry exhibits shades of yellow and red. Oaks remain mostly green while dropping their acorns. Sycamores, common along rivers in Pennsylvania, are turning golden browns and yellows.”
DNCR said the best opportunities in Forbes State Forest in Fayette County for early fall foliage viewing continue to be in the ridges of the Laurel Highlands.
“A short hike to the observation tower at Pennsylvania’s highest point, Mount Davis in southern Somerset County, will offer one of the best views this week. Take a drive on Jones Mill Run Road in Forbes State Forest where many maples are turning vibrant yellows, oranges and reds. Visit Laurel Hill State Park, in Somerset county, for an unmatched variety of fall color. Don’t delay your visit to the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands. Peak fall color will occur up to two weeks earlier in the Laurel Highlands than surrounding areas of southwestern Pennsylvania.
“Travel U.S. 30 east from Latrobe, through the Loyalhanna Gorge, and continue into the Laurel Highlands,” DCNR continues. “Route 281 from Somerset to Confluence provides beautiful views of farms and forests.”
Each year, “leaf peepers” from near and afar travel to Pennsylvania to get a glimpse of its brilliant displays of color because the state has “a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation - or anywhere in the world,” according to the DCNR’s website.
For more information about anything pertaining to fall foliage, including hikes or other events, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.
