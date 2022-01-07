The Community Foundation of Greene County has announced the family of Carl I. and Joyce Johnston has established a new memorial scholarship fund in the couple’s honor.
The scholarship will be awarded to a West Greene High School senior, to pursue a post-secondary education at an accredited trade, technical, or business school, or a two- or four-year college/university, with preference given, but not limited to, an agricultural science or AG based curriculum.
Carl I. Johnston, who was born in 1924 and raised on a dairy farm in Center Township, graduated from Center Township High School in 1943, according to a CFGC news release. Love of family and country were paramount to Carl, as he entered the U.S. Army. He served in the European Theatre of Operations of World War II, as an infantryman, the release said.
Upon his return to Greene County, Carl became a third-generation dairy farmer. In 1946, Carl married Joyce Moore. Ttogether they owned and operated a 168-acre dairy farm until 1985, raising Holsteins and subsequent replacements, while developing a genetic breeding and feeding program for the improvement of their herd.
Carl, a progressive farmer, was never afforded the opportunity to advance through formal education. However, he took courses through Penn State and Ohio State universities. He, as well as Joyce, knew the value of a quality education, and impressed upon their daughters the need for furtherance of education.
“It is with this in mind, knowing that their parents would have been excited that future students could be able to obtain the promise of a start on their post-secondary education, the couple’s family has established the Carl I. and Joyce Johnston Memorial Scholarship Fund,” said David Calvario, CFGC executive director.
Scholarship guidelines for the Carl I. and Joyce Johnston Memorial Scholarship are available on the CFGC website http://www.cfgcpa.org/post-secondary-scholarships/.
To learn more about the Carl I. and Joyce Johnston Memorial Scholarship, or how to make a gift to the scholarship fund in their memory, call Community Foundation at 724-627-2010, email at cfgcpa@gmail.com or visit www.cfgcpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.