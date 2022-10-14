After a two-year hiatus, Farm To Fork at Thistlethwaite Vineyards is once again showcasing the best that Greene County has to offer.
The popular event at the winery in Morgan Township will offer great food, crafts, music, VIP tours of the vineyards and, of course, fine wine from Thistlethwaite.
Farm To Fork, on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4 to 9 p.m., is a Greene County Messenger and Observer-Reporter event sponsored by First Federal Savings & Loan.
“For us, this is our signature Greene County event,” said Carole DeAngelo, who serves as the newspapers’ advertising director. “And for me personally, going to Greene County and Waynesburg was always some of the best parts of my week because the people were so welcoming and so excited to partner with us to do an event. From the onset, it was special.”
The annual event began in 2016 and continued until the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation the last two years. One change than in past years is that there is no admission to attend this event, with various food, wine and crafts for sale to the public. There will also be VIP tickets for sale for people to enjoy a tour of the winery and other perks. A portion of the proceeds from the event will support the Corner Cupboard Food Bank’s mission to help feed Greene County residents in need.
“It’s the atmosphere,” DeAngelo said. “It’s the fact we can give back to a local nonprofit in Greene County and it features all the magical parts of Greene County.”
One of those magical places is Thistlethwaite Vineyards, which DeAngelo praised as a great partner for the event, offering a beautiful and relaxing setting for the evening.
“It’s as if they opened their whole house up to us,” DeAngelo said of the winery.
Jamie Thistlethwaite, a co-owner of family operation, is especially happy to be teaming up again to offer Farm To Fork to the community after a brief pause.
“We’re excited to do this again,” he said. “We’ve been missing it for a couple years and we’re glad to be back doing our event.”
Thistlethwaite said he’s excited that the mid-autumn date will offer cooler temperatures and changing colors.
“We should have great color on the leaves and some grapes should still be hanging on the vines,” Thistlethwaite said.
“Hopefully, it will be just chilly enough to have a bonfire, toast some s’mores and enjoy the changing of the seasons,” DeAngelo added.
Meanwhile, Thistlethwaite said inviting guests to their winery for this event allows them to showcase what makes Greene County so special.
“We do promote the county and it does bring out a lot of the local stuff that’s available. It’s a win-win. Any time we can promote Greene County, that’s what we like to do,” Thistlethwaite said, adding that it also offers a great family atmosphere. “It’s pretty much a day out on the farm. Big spaces and a great day to bring the family out to the farm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.