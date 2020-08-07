The Farmers Market that has been offered on Tuesdays at the Waynesburg Lions Club Park in conjunction with the club’s summer concert series will continue to present vendors and live performances after the series ends on Aug. 11, said county Recreation Director Bret Moore.
Greene County commissioners approved in June an agreement with the Lions Club to present the weekly Farmers Market at the park in addition to the current market on South Washington Street in downtown Waynesburg, which will continue to be held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through mid-October. The downtown market is presented by Waynesburg Prosperous and Beautiful.
The added market at the Lions Club Park, which is being presented by the county’s recreation department, has been held every Tuesday in conjunction with the Lions Club’s “Sounds of Summer” free musical concert series, which has featured musical performances from local entertainers throughout the summer and concludes with its last performance on Aug. 11.
The series was supposed to conclude on July 28, but rainouts on two dates caused the series to extend until Aug. 11, Moore said.
Beginning Aug. 18 and lasting through Oct. 20, the Lions Club Park Farmers Market will not only continue to be held at the park, but Moore said the recreation department will continue to provide free live entertainment at the park’s amphitheater.
The Lions Club Park market starts each Tuesday at 5 p.m. and concludes at 8 p.m., while the performances presented by the recreation department will begin at 6 p.m. in the park’s amphitheater, starting Tuesday, Aug. 18.
“Everything will be the same as it’s been since the start of the summer concert series, except that the recreation department will be providing live entertainment starting Aug. 18,” he said. “We have some performers already booked and we do have a couple of dates open, so if anyone would like to perform please call the recreation office at 724-852-5323.”
Moore said a schedule of performers is forthcoming and will be made available to the public when finalized.
Moore said the Lions Club market has been a big success.
“We’ve had some outstanding turnouts for the market,” he said. “Last week, there were 20 vendors selling a wide array of items, from baked goods and salsa to crafts of all kinds. Local businesses such as Lippencott Alpacas, Heritage Craft Butchers, Thistlethwaite Vineyards, Kiln to Table and others have set up there. It’s been very well-attended by vendors and customers alike.”
Moore added that the market and upcoming performances will continue to adhere to social distancing and safety guidelines set forth by the state Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vendors wishing to find out more information about the farmers market at Lions Club Park may call the recreation office at 724-852-5323.
Meanwhile, the downtown Farmers Market continues to do well, according to Jeanine Henry of Waynesburg Prosperous & Beautiful.
“The downtown Waynesburg Farmers Market is doing quite well, as several of the vendors sell out or nearly sell out every Wednesday,” Henry said.
The downtown market, which traditionally ends mid-October, has been positively received at its current location on South Washington Street, and has been “busier than ever” despite COVID-19 restrictions, Henry said.
In addition to its regular vendors in attendance, Henry said the downtown Farmers Market is pleased to have four new vendors this year. They are Dyers Fork Farm, Rebecca’s Garden, Kiln to Table and Daugherty LLC Food Truck.
“I believe each Farmers Market fills it own niche and targets a specific clientele,” Henry added. “The Waynesburg Farmers Market has been serving customers in the downtown business community for nearly 20 years while encouraging visitors to shop our small businesses, restaurants and local retailers.”
