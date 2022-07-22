Eating fruits and vegetables is important for preventing and treating health problems.
The state Department of Health is reminding low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients that they can get vouchers from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs from FMNP-approved farmers at farmers markets and farm stands.
“Many older Pennsylvanians live on fixed incomes. With the increasing costs of food and other necessities, these farmers market vouchers help support seniors by providing them with access to fresh, nutritious foods that are beneficial for their health and well-being,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres.
Seniors and WIC recipients are eligible for $24 worth of vouchers. The FMNP program runs from through September, and vouchers can be redeemed through Nov. 30.
Those older than 60, and whose income does not exceed $25,142 per year for a single person or $33,874 for a household of two, qualify for FMNP.
You can find a list of participating farmers markets in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties at the SFMNP website: www.PAFMNP.org.
Torres also encouraged seniors to contact their local Area Agency on Aging for information on obtaining the vouchers.
Applications are available at local senior community centers, Area Agency on Aging offices and online at www.swpa-aaa.org.
To contact the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging, call 724-489-8080.
Or, contact your local senior community center or one of the county offices near you:
- Washington County, Washington, 724-228-7080;
- Greene County, Waynesburg, 724-852-1510;
- Fayette County, Uniontown, 724-430-4603.
For more information on how to receive vouchers, WIC recipients should contact their local WIC agency.
To redeem vouchers, look for the PA Preferred logo when visiting a local farmers market.
To find a farmers’ market or farm stand with eligible farmers, download the FMNP app, available at no cost in the Google Play store and the Apple Store. Search for PA FMNP farmers market locator and download the app.
The FMNP program is a collaborative effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania WIC Program, and Area Agencies on Aging.
Pennsylvania farmers interested in participating in FMNP are encouraged to apply. Currently, there are more than 1,050 approved farmers at 828 farm stands and 344 farmers’ markets across the state.
For more information on FMNP or other food security resources in Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov/foodsecurity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.