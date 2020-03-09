Farmland Preservation accepting easement applications

The Greene County Farmland Preservation Board of Directors is now accepting applications until April 1 from landowners who are interested in consideration for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.
The agricultural conservation easement can permanently protect a family’s farmland from being lost to future non-agricultural development.
The agriculture conservation easement is an interest in land, which represents the right to prevent development or improvement of a parcel for any purpose other than agricultural production.
The easement may be granted by a farmland owner to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, a county agricultural land preservation program, a local government unit or a local land trust.
To be eligible, a landowner must be enrolled in an approved agricultural security area consisting of at least 500 acres, have at least 50 contiguous acres, have at least 50 percent of the soils on the parcel under consideration in soil capability classes I-IV (as defined by the Web Soil Survey), be available for agricultural production and contain the greater of 50 percent or 10 acres of harvested cropland, pasture or grazing land.
Furthermore, the landowner needs to provide ownership verification to the surface mineral rights on the parcel being considered. According to the bylaws, the highest ranked farm, if they wish to continue, will pay a $2,000 good faith deposit, which will be returned only when the easement process is completed.
Sara Hlatky and Ben Schweiger, conservation technicians for the county’s conservation district, said they strongly encourage landowners interested in applying for the easement program to do so.
“There are many legacy farmers who have high deeds, and applying for the program could help those farmers keep their farms in their families’ names if their children intend to take over the reins,” Hlatky said. “The program is a great way to help ensure farmers they don’t lose their land, and it can also improve their operations for future use.”
“There are many good reasons for farmers to apply … it helps farmers hold on to their farms and continue operations and it is also a good way for farms to get money outside of their sales,” Schweiger said. “This is a solid program, and we hope those who may benefit from it, take advantage of it.”
For an application or more information on eligibility requirements, contact the Greene County Farmland Preservation Board at 724-852-5278, email gccd@co.greene.pa.us or visit during office hours at 22 West High Street, Waynesburg. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
