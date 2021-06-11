Kinetic by Windstream has recently announced faster broadband is now available in Greensboro.
As part of a multi-year, $2 billion initiative to expand gigabit internet service, Kinetic has deployed fiber to bring fast internet to the homes and businesses of Greensboro.
“Kinetic is dedicated to delivering fast broadband speed at competitive rates with unmatched service,” said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic, in a news release. “Our customers need connections to allow them to live, work and go to school wherever they live.”
The deployment brings gigabit speeds to 965 homes and businesses in the area, Kinetic representatives said.
