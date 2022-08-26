A Fayette County teen was crowned the 2022 Coal Queen during the PA Bituminous King Coal Show pageant at Carmichael Area High School.
Brianna Hensh of North Union Township, a 17-year-old senior at Laurel Highlands High School, brought home top honors to represent the 67th Pennsylvania Bituminous King Coal Show, which continues through tomorrow. She also received the titles of Miss Photogenic and Top Evening Gown.
“It was the first competition like this that I had ever entered,” said Hensh. “I was excited that I had the opportunity to participate in it and represent my school.”
First runner-up was Kaelyn Rozgony from Albert Gallatin Area High School. Olivia Toth from Carmichaels Area High School was second runner-up. Third and fourth runners-up were Kaitlyn Matheny from California Area High School and Claire White from Uniontown Area High Schools, respectively.
Rozgony received additional awards for Top Interview and Top Talent. Toth got the award for Best On-Stage Question, and Matheny was named Miss Congeniality.
Jillian Katruska from Jefferson-Morgan High School received the Top Sponsor award.
Hensh, daughter of Dee and Greg Hensh, was one of eight to compete for the crown in a pageant that hasn’t been held for two years because of COVID-19.
“They just brought it back this year, and I was very happy that I had the opportunity to participate in it,” she said.
During the Coal Queen competition, Hensh, who is also a high school cheerleader, said she had to participate in several segments, including evening gown, talent, interview and impromptu question.
She was selected to represent the senior high after placing first during a competition at the school, judged by a panel of teachers. Each district is only permitted to send one representative to coal queen pageant.
During the competition at Laurel Highlands, Hensh said she performed her solo dance and was asked to answer an impromptu question.
“I just thought it was so interesting,” Hensh said. “I knew people who had tried out in the past and had received the title. A lot of my dance instructors and teachers encouraged me to do it.”
An accomplished dancer, Hensh has attended the Houck Dance School by Ariel since age 4, studying a number of different styles of dance.
“The first style of dance that I did was acrobat. I started really young so I can do all of the tricks now. I had to work really hard to get all of my tricks perfected,” she said.
When she graduates this May, Hensh, an honors student with a 4.6 GPA, said she plans to major in pharmacy.
“I love math and chemistry,” she said. “I haven’t decided what college I will attend, but it will probably be WVU, Pitt or Duquesne.”
Hensh said she is very excited to graduate.
“I will miss everyone a lot, but I’m so excited to start another chapter in my life.”
