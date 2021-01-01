County officials have announced available federal grant funding for area businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and meet specific requirements.
The Forgivable Advance for Small Business Assistance (FASBA) provides up to $50,000 grants for small, local businesses with 100 employees or less. The county will release the FASBA applications on Jan. 4 and the deadline for submitted applications is Feb 1.
Crystal Simmons, director of the county’s Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs, said FASBA is not a first-come, first-served program, and she encourages all eligible businesses to find out more about the program and apply.
“If a business is struggling because of COVID-19, then they should definitely apply for FASBA, and they should definitely reach out to our office,” Simmons said. “In addition to this forgivable advance program, there are other resources available that may help. We offer assistance for small businesses outside of the FASBA program. We are here to help.”
As for FASBA, the program will lend businesses money, which will be completely forgiven if used to retain/create a full-time position for low to moderate income persons. Simmons said for every $35,000 received through FABSA businesses would need to show job creation or retention for a full-time equivalent employee position. This could mean two part-time positions or a full-time employee who was laid off because of COVID-19, she said.
FASBA funds can also be used to pay for the following eligible expenses: payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities (gas, phone, etc.), supplies (up to 90 days), PPE, insurance, accounting, legal and advertising, and can reimburse eligible costs incurred to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.
Simmons said other eligibility requirements do apply, and additional information regarding FASBA can be found at www.co.greene.pa.us/resources/16271 and www.co.greene.pa.us/business.
“More businesses would be eligible for this than they think,” Simmons said.
Any businesses interested in applying are encouraged to contact Simmons by calling 724-852-5300 or by emailing csimmons@co.greene.pa.us. Businesses are encouraged to call immediately so they can get pre-screened.
Only one funding round is anticipated, but there may be potential future rounds if funding allows; businesses can submit applications after an application window closes for consideration if funds allow, Simmons said.
This past fall, the county applied to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for the entitlement and discretionary program; through two separate funding streams, the county has been able to earmark roughly $600,000 for the program, with area businesses being eligible for up to $50,000 each.
According to information provided by the county Department of Planning and Community Development, to be eligible a business must:
n Demonstrate it experienced disruption due to the coronavirus crisis;
n Provide evidence of viability before crisis;
n Document at least one full-time equivalent job created or retained per $35,000 in assistance where the employee meets the definition of low to moderate income OR business and job located in 20% poverty and general distress 30% poverty, central business district and general stress;
n Have at least one-year business operations and at least one-year tax returns;
n Provide evidence up to date on taxes or have a payment plan; and
n Have 100 or fewer employees worldwide.
Businesses that earn $1 million or less in revenue are eligible.
Ineligible businesses include nonprofits, real estate developers, businesses providing assistance in the form of lobbying or other political activities and “Sin” businesses, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
