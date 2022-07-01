About 170 bricks are available to fill out two remaining granite tablets at the Greene County Veterans Memorial Park in Waynesburg.
Greene County Salute to Veterans Committee noted the bricks are for all veterans, living or deceased, and the veterans do not have to be from Greene.
The cost per brick is $200 for the interior and $150 for the exterior of the gray granite memorials at the 900 Rolling Meadows Road park. Special requests for grouping family names or friends together will be accepted as space permits.
The memorial consists of a black granite centerpiece with all branches of the service recognized. Arranged outward from the main memorial are large, gray granite tablets bearing veterans’ names engraved on both sides. Each monument holds 150 names. The fifth and sixth tablets will be the last opportunity to recognize a veteran for the foreseeable future.
More than 600 veterans are recognized on the memorial’s four granite tablets. The park is located at 900 Rolling Meadows Road.
Order forms are available through Facebook @GreeneCountyVeteransMemorialPark or by emailing cmhart@windstream.net. For more information, call Connie at 724-852-1252.
