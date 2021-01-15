One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to save more money and plan finances better, and experts agree on the importance of starting good financial planning habits at the beginning of the year.
“Budgeting is absolutely essential,” said Mindy Zatta, financial planner and member of the Waynesburg University Business Advisory Board. “You have to know what’s coming in in terms of any income that you have and your expenses, what’s going out, because you don’t want a negative, which is more going out than is coming in.”
Zatta relayed the importance of taking care of essentials first, including housing costs, food, essential clothing and an emergency fund.
Nan Li, associate professor of economics at California University of Pennsylvania, said emergency funds are especially crucial now, as the pandemic has made times uncertain.
“An emergency fund is not only a savings, but it is also a risk management,” Li said. She recommends saving six to nine months of living expenses to put into an emergency fund.
When it comes to budgeting other items, Li said it is important to categorize items, identifying whether they are wants, needs or obligations, such as loan repayments.
“Try to prioritize,” she said. “What are the most important things you have to do, and what can you delay for what you need.”
Zatta said once one knows what money is left over after needs are budgeted and an emergency fund is set up, the surplus from a budget can be redeployed toward personal and financial goals.
Loan repayment is another financial item to prioritize. Zatta said the order in which loans should be paid off depends mainly on the interest rate of the loans. Those that have lower interest rates, such as college loans typically, should be paid off at a slower pace than those with higher interest rates, such as credit card debt.
Lastly, it is healthy to use “fun money,” but Zatta stressed the importance of making sure money used on unessential things is within reason, as excessive spending can lead to building up balances which are hard to pay off.
Li said excessive spending can come from where a person is mentally, since shopping is a way some people deal with stress. With the current looming stress of a pandemic, Li said, it’s possible this has become more of a problem for people in the past year.
“Many people feel satisfied when they go shopping,” she said. “That’s more of a spiritual and mental change that you have to make to overcome that obstacle.”
For those who shop to relieve stress, Li recommends making these outings scarce and only buying inexpensive items.
“I think the hardest part for people dealing with their finances is they know something is going wrong, but they don’t want to deal with it,” Li said. “The mentality and determination of facing those challenges is important.”
When it comes to purchasing items with cash or debit versus a credit card, Li said it depends on the individual or family.
Typically, she recommends young people recently entering the work force use a debit card to start out with. If they wish to earn credit with a credit card, it can be wise to pay off balances a day or so after they are accrued to avoid accumulating credit card debt. She said there are other ways to earn credit other that a credit card, however, including paying rent and utility bills on time and paying off loans.
Li also recommends that those who know they tend to overspend also stick to cash or debit, so they are more aware of what they have in the bank, and they aren’t spending money they don’t have.
For those who have been in the workforce for a while or people who know they are disciplined with their money, Li said credit cards can be helpful, as credit card companies offer rewards for different purchases with their cards.
When people are looking to buy a high-cost item, such as a car or house, Zatta said it is important to consider how much money can be put toward a loan every month and how much time they are comfortable paying it off in so they can determine what they can afford.
“The longer you extend it, the lesser the payment amount would be but the longer amount of time you would be paying for it and the associated interest rate,” she said.
Zatta said planning for the future and organizing finances is the first and largest step to achieving financial goals.
“It’s about setting up goals, whether it’s short-term or long-term goals, and continually chipping away at it,” she said, “and over time, you’ll make progress, and that can be exciting, but you have to start and know where you’re going.”
