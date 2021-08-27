Waynesburg University’s Fine Arts Academy is currently enrolling students for fall classes.
The Fine Arts Academy consists of community-based, noncredit courses that are open to anyone wanting to study comprehensive collegiate music and/or art taught by university professors.
The 10-week program includes courses in chamber orchestra, jazz ensemble, concert choir, symphonic band for individuals of high school age or older.
In addition, this year the Fine Arts Academy is introducing a new art class for elementary students in kindergarten through fifth grade, which will be held twice a week for 10 weeks. This class will introduce students to a variety of art processes, tools and materials, ranging from color theory, digital drawing, working with clay and printmaking. Homeschoolers are welcome and encouraged to register.
Private lessons are also available in voice, double bass, guitar, bass guitar, woodwinds, percussion and bagpipes.
Youth scholarships have been made available through EQT. Additional funding for other scholarships is also available.
Classes will be held in-person, in accordance with Waynesburg University’s Keep Waynesburg Well Plan.
For more information, more, visit waynesburg.edu/fineartsacademy.
