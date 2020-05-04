Pennsylvania health officials reported the first COVID-19 death in Greene County on May 3.
The state Department of Heath said on May 4 that the Greene County fatality was one of 2,458 total coronavirus deaths in Pennsylvania reported at the time.
Additional information on the death in Greene County -- including when and where the death actually occurred -- wasn’t made available by press time.
Information released by state officials did show that the person was not a resident of a nursing home or other long-term care facility.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on May 1 that 24 counties in the northwest and north central region of the state will partially reopen on May 8. Greene, Fayette and Washington counties are not listed as counties allowed to reopen at this time.
Following Wolf’s announcement, state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, issued a release stating that Greene, Fayette and Washington counties should have been included among the counties set to partially reopen May 8. Snyder urged Wolf to lift the restrictions immediately.
“When you compare our COVID-19 numbers to other counties, like Erie, Lycoming, Mercer and Centre, they have significantly more cases and deaths than our area has experienced since the pandemic began,” Snyder said. “Any lifting of restrictions should be done on a county-by-county basis, not lumped by region.”
Snyder said it is “beyond inaccurate and unfair” that southwestern counties are unable to open because of per capita case counts in Allegheny County.
“Every single day the governor delays reopening our counties is crushing our businesses and devastating our communities,” she states in the release. “Our residents deserve answers and they deserve action, and that’s why I am calling on the Wolf administration to reconsider his decision to keep the southwestern corner counties closed.”
Snyder added that with nearby West Virginia reopening on May 4, that could add an additional devastating blow to local businesses.
“It is imperative that when we reopen, we continue to be vigilant in our interactions with others, but it is time to loosen the state’s restrictions and allow our residents to go back to work where possible,” Snyder added.
“We don’t need to aspire to move to the yellow category, because my counties should have been included in (Wolf’s) announcement. I won’t rest until I get answers and Greene, Fayette and Washington counties can reopen as quickly and safely as possible.”
