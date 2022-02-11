First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County announced a title change for one corporate officer and the addition of a new corporate officer during its annual meeting of members Jan. 26.
The Association’s Board of Directors approved the corporate officer title change of Danielle R. Tobusto to assistant vice president. The board also named Aimee D. Toothman to its slate of officers as assistant treasurer.
Toothman joined First Federal of Greene County in 1993 as a receptionist for the Association’s West Virginia subsidiary, First Greene Service Corporation. During the 1990s, Toothman became a loan processor, loan closing officer and then loan officer, a position she has held for more than 20 years.
She is also office manager of the subsidiary, which was renamed First Greene Mortgage in 2021.
A graduate of Fairmont State University, Toothman and her husband live in Marion County, W.Va., and have three sons.
Also during its annual meeting, the association announced it crossed the $1 billion line in assets, a first for the nearly 98-year-old institution.
The association ended 2021 with $1.042 billion in assets.
“We are excited and proud of our success and growth, and acknowledge that many people and much effort went into reaching this momentous asset threshold,” said Charles W. Trump, Jr., president/CEO of First Federal of Greene County.
Other financial highlights of 2021 included a $46 million increase in deposits to end the year at $893 million. Loans closed for 2021 equaled $113 million, ending the year with a total of $633 million in mortgage loans on the books.
“We remain humbled and grateful for the loyalty of our customers, for without their business and trust, our efforts and offerings would be without meaning or success,” Trump said.
The financial accomplishments continued against the backdrop of another year of the global COVID-19 pandemic and national record-low interest rates and skyrocketing consumer goods costs.
The association’s nine offices faced challenges related to business operations and staffing, and Trump praised the perseverance of First Federal employees in rising to meet these challenges.
“Each of our offices faced unique circumstances that caused concern, stress and frustration,” Trump noted in his President’s Report. “These situations and emotions were not overlooked. The service delivery to our customers always received top priority, and our employees endeavored to persevere.”
Trump also thanked the association’s directors for their full commitment to supporting the First Federal work family through difficult times, acknowledging employee dedication and efforts and maintaining a safe work environment for all.
Trump serves on First Federal’s eight-person board of directors alongside Chairman John E. Mariner, Gregory A. Parsons, Jay S. Hammers, Murray W. Hoy, Judi Goodwin Tanner, Stephen M. Neubauer and Douglas A. Wilson. During the annual meeting, Parsons, Hammers and Tanner were re-elected to three-year terms on the board. Henry T. Cochran and Scott S. O’Neil serve as directors emeritus.
Also during the association’s annual meeting, Trump was re-elected president/CEO, and the following association officers were once again elected: Chad M. Moore, executive vice president; Jeffrey B. Widdup, vice president; Courtney A. Schroyer, vice president/chief financial officer; Kathleen M. Toth, vice president/secretary; Terry L. Clutter, vice president/treasurer; and Sarah A. Westfall, assistant secretary.
In 2021, two corporate officers – Vice President Cynthia A. Crouse and Vice President and Uniontown Branch Manager Barbara L. Galica – both retired after more than 70 years of combined service to First Federal.
“Our mantra ‘The People You Know, The People You Can Trust,’ is enriched and bolstered by the commitment, trust and hard work as exhibited by both Cindy and Barb,” Trump said. “The Association is grateful for their effort and reliability, and just as important, we are confident in the skills, talents and competencies of their successors.”
First Federal of Greene County was once again awarded the Bauer Financial “5-Star Rating.” This superior rating has been awarded to the association for the past 134 quarters, or more than 33 years. The rating is based on the association’s capital level, asset quality, historical trends and loan delinquencies, among other factors.
“Considering the progress, success and favorable levels of capital, the Association is excited to continue its traditions of service, generosity and trust as we near our 100th year anniversary,” Trump said. “Many thanks to the employees, officers and directors for the teamwork and endurance in this incredible year.”
Sponsored content brought to you by First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County.
