Fayette County officials gathered last week to dedicate the Riverside Recreation Area along the Monongahela River in Masontown.
The first phase of the project, which includes a boat launch and paved parking area, was funded through a grant, and by the borough of Masontown and German and Nicholson townships. In addition to recreational opportunities, said Masontown Council President Bruce Cochrane, the boat launch will provide a safe point of entry for local first responders conducting river rescue operations on the Monongahela River.
“This is a project that was a dream of former Masontown mayor and Councilwoman Kay Rendina,” Cochrane said. “She tried to get this project going way back in 1984. It has taken a long time, but the project has finally become a reality.”
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, secured $200,000 in Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Greenways, Trails and Recreation Grant funding for the project. The original cost of the project was estimated at about $400,000, but Masontown Councilman Mike Washko said the borough and townships did not have enough money to complete the entire scope of the project.
Cochrane said the borough and the townships provided an additional $27,000 toward the first phase, for a total cost of $227,000.
After additional funding has been secured, the second phase of the project will include floating boat docks with an accessible gangway, a kayak launch, security lighting and surveillance, and site improvements for boaters, sportsmen and families who use the Monongahela River as a local recreational asset.
German Township Supervisor Steve Clark said the boat launch was completed just days before it’s opening, and officials said people had already been taking advantage of the area.
Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites thanked Snyder for securing funds for the first phase of the project.
“Pam Snyder has really delivered in her district, and we hate to see her go,” said Vicites, noting that Snyder plans to retire after she completes her current term in office.
“This will really help to enhance Fayette County,” Vicites added. “The Mon and Yough rivers and the Cheat Lake are all assets that we can tap into and make improvements to our area.”
Fayette County Commissioner Dave Lohr also praised the project.
“I’m a water person,” Lohr said. “I have my own boat on the Cheat, and I use it on the weekends when I have time. I really think that water helps people to relax. … My hat goes off to these guys for doing a good job.”
Sleighter Design of Uniontown designed the project, and Maccabee Industrial of Belle Vernon was the contractor. The Riverside Recreation Area, monitored by local law enforcement, is open dawn to dusk with no overnight docking or parking. It is located on River Avenue Extension, near the Masontown Bridge and the old ferry landing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.