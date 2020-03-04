Fish fries in Greene support organizations

Every Friday between Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, churches and fire departments across Greene County host fish fries. These fries serve as fundraisers to provide a source of income for these organizations. According to affiliates with St. Marcellus Church, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, Richhill Township Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Ann’s Knights of Columbus Council, their success with fish fries are essential to their financial security.
For St. Marcellus, the Rev. Francis Frazer said their fish fry is a social event that brings the church and community closer together. The church has hosted their fish fry for around 16 years, Frazer said. Since the church joined the St. Mathias parish on July 1, the fry is the only major fundraiser the church hosts.
“We could make do without it, but it’s a big help,” Frazer said.
For about 16 years, the Knights of Columbus Council at St. Ann’s Church has hosted their fish fry. Barry Nelson, the financial secretary for the council, said the money goes into the council’s general fund. During the fish fry, the council sells pasta fazool and donates the earnings to the Heart and Sole organization, which donates shoes to students in the area.
“[The fish fry income] is almost a third of our annual budget,” Nelson said.
Ron Virgili, a volunteer at the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, said their fish fry earnings are used to keep the department operational. Virgili said since volunteer fire departments have trouble financially, their fish fry benefits them immensely.
“[It helps] a lot. I don’t know how much per se. It does help us,” Virgili said. “It takes a lot to keep the doors of a volunteer fire company open.”
The Richhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, much like the Jefferson Department, relies on their fish fry, explained Kimberly Rohm, captain of the Richhill fire department. Rohm said the department uses the funds to purchase equipment and help pay bills.
“We have other income, of course, but it helps a lot. I would say about 50%,” Rohm said.
These fish fry events have become a way, not only to participate in a Christian tradition, but also to support the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.