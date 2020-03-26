Food Bank continuing services amidst COVID-19 concerns

As demands for businesses, agencies and organizations that are nonlife-sustaining to close their doors due to the coronavirus get more intensive by local, state and federal officials, Greene County residents who rely on assistance from the Corner Cupboard Food Bank need not worry.
The food bank and its 11 food pantries, located throughout the county, will continue to provide food to those in need – who are registered with the food bank – on their regularly scheduled dates and times.
Food Bank Director Candace Tustin Webster said amidst COVID-19 concerns, the volunteer-run pantries will continue their distributions as scheduled, serving roughly 2,500 individuals each month.
“What is happening is truly concerning,” she said. “We have been continuously monitoring the ongoing developments in Greene County as it pertains to COVID-19 and have anticipated seeing an increase in the number of households that we serve as more and more people are unable to work.”
Webster said the food bank has adapted more stringent safety measures as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
“The safety of our staff, volunteers and those that we serve continues to be an absolute priority for the food bank,” she said. “Our staff and volunteers are committed to fulfilling our mission to provide food assistance to low-income households in Greene County, and our ministry has been deemed an essential, central service, especially during these critical times.”
Presently, Webster said, the regularly scheduled distributions at the 11 pantry sites are continuing as planned, with safety protocols in place, following instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The food bank has continued to carefully monitor their inventory, as they expect more residents to register for the service during this difficult time. Webster said she is also concerned that the coronavirus might hamper the food bank’s already limited number of volunteers.
“We absolutely rely on the volunteers, they are our backbone,” she said.
Webster said the food bank continuously has a need for volunteers and monetary donations to help the facility continue its services.
“There is always a need for our services, every day, every week, every month, every year,” she explained. “Before coronavirus, during and after … the pantries are vital for many people regardless of the time of year or if there is a national crisis.”
Webster said monetary donations are important for the food bank.
“For every dollar that is donated, it’s $5 worth of food for our residents,” she explained. “The food bank spends roughly between $5,000 and $8,000 each month in order to provide enough food for what’s needed.”
Webster explained that pantry “orders” are comprised of a combination of donated inventory, government commodities and purchased food.
“Although we have been very fortunate for the incredible amount of support and donations we’ve received over the years, it’s important to remember that the need never stops,” she said.
As for the food bank’s operations during the ongoing pandemic, Webster said the facility’s commitment to safety and service will remain high.
“We are continuing to monitor the needs of our pantry network and are working to fulfill them, and we have implemented public health protocols at the food bank facility and at our pantry sites to reduce the handling of food and person-to-person interaction as much as possible,” she said. “We are exploring how to best establish alternate methods of distribution, including increasing our inventory with pre-packaged food boxes and other ways of distribution that will limit human contact, while providing much needed food assistance to the people that need it most.”
For more information pertaining to the Corner Cupboard Food Bank, call 724-627-9784.
