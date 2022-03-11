A former director of the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) will be they keynote speaker at Waynesburg University’s Charter Day on Tuesday, March 22.
Mark Clookie Sr. has more than 38 years of criminal investigative, counterterrorism, counterintelligence and executive protection experience, as well as an extensive background in global security and law enforcement.
In 1980, Clookie became a civilian Special Agent of NCIS, serving in leadership positions around the world, including multiple assignments in the Middle East and Far East. During his 31 years at NCIS, he led investigations and operations involving all categories of felony crimes as well as missions to counter terrorism, espionage, piracy, narcotics and weapons smuggling.
He was appointed the director of NCIS in 2010, leading an agency of more than 2,500 personnel working from 175 offices throughout the U.S. and 60 foreign countries, and managing an annual budget of $630 million. He retired from federal service in 2013.
Charter Day will celebrate the 172nd anniversary of Waynesburg University’s charter by the state. The convocation will be held at 11 a.m. in Roberts Chapel.
The event is open to the public and will also be livestreamed, accessible via Waynesburg.edu/live.
