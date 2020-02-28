Four abandoned “warrior” kittens doing well, enjoying life

There is a happy ending to the story about Bianca, Bridget, Bennet and Barrett—the four kittens who were left outside Braden Run Animal Hospital last year.
Two of the four kittens have been adopted and a third will be placed with a home in a few weeks. Most importantly, all the kittens are now healthy and enjoying their lives.
“These ‘four warriors’ have come a long way since they were abandoned on that cold night last November,” said Toni Ferencak, adoption coordinator and fundraiser for Catnip Acres Rescue, a Waynesburg-based shelter that took in the cats and has been working to find them good homes. “Thanks to the expert care of Dr. Anita McMillen, all of the kittens are fully recovered from severe respiratory tract infections. Little Bianca had to have her eye removed, but she is doing well. We are holding her for a few weeks until all her medical issues are cleared. Then she will be placed with her new owners.”
Animal rights activists estimate that there are 30 to 70 million homeless cats in the United States. Many of those cats are abandoned as kittens. Ferencak urges people who no longer want their cats to reach out to a shelter.
“Abandoning domesticated animals is illegal,” she said. “What’s more, most stray kittens don’t have a good chance of surviving on their own. There are many shelters who would be glad to take in those cats.”
Last year, Catnip Acres Rescue rescued 280 kittens. More than 200 kittens are still awaiting adoption and some of them can be visited at PetSmart in Washington. Catnip Acres Rescue also delivers high quality/low cost veterinary services for acute and chronic health problems in cat and dog populations.
Anyone who is interested in adopting a kitten or cat is encouraged to contact Catnip Acres Rescue, Ferencak said.
“Not everyone who submits an adoption application is approved,” she said. “Prospective owners must have a veterinarian and arrange to have the cat spayed and neutered. They will also have to make sure their cat keeps current with all the necessary vaccinations. Once they meet all of those criteria, a new pet owner will be matched with a loving cat that will give them joy for years to come.”
To contact Catnip Acres Rescue, call 724-833-0954 or 724-627-0846. You can also visit catnip-acres.com to download an adoption application.
