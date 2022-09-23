Nearly $300,000 in state funding will help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 continue its Western Pennsylvania Bricklayers Masonry Training Program in 29 counties, including Greene, Fayette and Washington counties.
Through the training courses, apprentices are taught bricklaying, tile setting, terrazzo work and stone masonry, while receiving on-the-job training under the supervision of Journeymen. The curriculum for the training program is a four-year commitment. At the end of the four years, a Journeyman will have completed 6,000 hours of on-the-job training as well as 576 hours of classroom and lab training.
Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program works to increase apprenticeship availability to state employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Program funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.
For more information about the Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program and other economic development programs, visit the state Department of Community and Economic Development website.
