The 2020 Rain Day Festival is just days away on, and event organizers once again are prepared to offset hopeful precipitation with a full slate of fun activities.
This year’s event, of course, is going to be much different from previous festivals, and may go down in the record books as the most unique festival in its long, rich history.
It’s no secret that the Special Events Commission had its share of challenges putting together this year’s festival, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to modify the traditional event. The decision was ultimately made to present the day’s activities – including contests and music performances – on the Rain Day Festival’s Facebook page.
To be sure, the commission has had to weather the storm of endless obstacles of how to continue this year’s festival while still adhering to safety guidelines in regards to the pandemic.
“It’s been a tremendous amount of work from a lot of people, but even though this year’s Rain Day will be different, we are proud to be able to offer something special in honor of this great tradition,” said Athena Bowman, Waynesburg Borough Special Events Coordinator. “It would not have been possible without the volunteers, sponsors, musicians and so many others working with us, donating their time, skills and energy to help make this happen.”
Bowman said that in regards to COVID-19 and the uncertainties and unpredictability that the pandemic has caused, there is great relief by many that Rain Day is able to continue this year.
“Of course, we are all terribly sad that we couldn’t hold our traditional street festival this year, but the safety and well-being of everyone is the first and foremost priority,” she said. “However, it was important for everyone involved that we continue to respect and honor the legacy that is Rain Day.
“This year’s festival is going to be a very special one, and we hope everyone enjoys it,” she added. “We are ready to go.”
Viewers visiting the festival’s Facebook page on July 29 will be able to watch a wide array of performances, an interview with the 2020 Miss Rain Day and her court, a tribute to the Rain Day Boys and Company K, a vehicle parade and much more.
Winners of the umbrella, window and home decorating contests, the Baby Rain Day contest and the coloring contest, and the presentation of the Jack McCracken Award – given to an individual who has been a humanitarian, civic leader and role model, who served God, family and community with integrity and an open heart – will all be available for viewing as well.
The festivities will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the National Anthem performed by Jessica Torres. A video highlighting past Rain Day events will start at 9 a.m., and Miss Rain Day and her court will be formally introduced live at 10 a.m.
The event will continue at 10:45 a.m. with the umbrella contest lineup (contestants must be pre-registered), followed by the live umbrella contest judging at 11 a.m. on the courthouse steps. The first musical performance of the day, by singer/musician Drew Johnson, will air at 11:30 a.m.
At noon, there will be a live interview with Miss Rain Day, followed by music performance videos from Trenton Antill and Jolene Hillier at 12:30 p.m.; Cassidy Paige, Lucien Shroyer and Graham Sterling at 1 p.m.; and Jeff Grable at 1:30 p.m.
Following a live interview with the Rain Day court at 2 p.m., there will music performances from Lexie Van Dyne at 2:30 p.m. and Tyler Jeffries at 3 p.m.
The festival will continue at 3:30 p.m. with Miss Rain Day and her court performing, followed by a video featuring a music performance from the Shadow Cats at 4:30 p.m.
At 5 p.m., a special Rain Day Boys tribute by Glenn Toothman and Candice Buchanan will be shown, and there will be a moment of silence for Company K, with a special reading by Miss Rain Day, at 5:20 p.m.
The live annual awards presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Miss Rain Day and the event mascot “Wayne Drop,” and will also feature a donation from the Special Events Commission made to Rain Watchers Waynesburg Troop Greene.
After the contest winners are announced, a live vehicle parade featuring law enforcement vehicles, dignitaries, contest winners and the 2020 Miss Rain Day court driving through the borough will be broadcast at 6 p.m., followed by videos depicting the history of Caleb Ely by Matt Cumberledge, director of the Greene County Historical Society, and a look at Rain Day hat bets made over the years at 7:30 p.m.
The event will continue at 8 p.m. with a video featuring the headlining band, Quick Exit, performing a fun mix of classic rock and dance songs, followed by a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m., where residents may watch and enjoy from their front or back porch or yard, from the Waynesburg Borough parks or at their favorite spot, providing that social distancing is practiced.
Bowman said all of the musicians and bands who performed for Rain Day this year will be invited to return for the 2021 event.
“Giving them the chance to perform in front of a live crowd in downtown Waynesburg during next year’s festival is the least we could do,” she said.
In addition to the full schedule, the following local businesses are offering Rain Day specials for their customers throughout the day on July 29: 5 Kidz Kandy, Kiln to Table, Mickey’s Men Store, Modern Image Hair Design, Wayne Lumber and Supply, the Perfect Arrangement, Rustique Crafts and Antiques, High Street Hair, Fashion Shoppe, the Greene County Historical Museum, Kona Ice and Gina O’Brien Creative.
More information about these businesses and their respective Rain Day sales can be found on the Rain Day website, www.raindayfestival.com.
And all day long, the Special Events Commission will be also be selling a wide array of Rain Day merchandise – including t-shirts, hats, umbrellas, sand buckets, piggy banks, kozies and more – at their stand, which will be in front of the county courthouse.
The traditional Rain Day Hat Bet will continue this year, with WPXI Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper announced as this year’s bettor. Cropper has been awarded the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval for Television Weathercasting.
More details about the 2020 Virtual Rain Day can be found by visiting www.raindayfestival.com and on the Rain Day Festival Facebook page.
It has rained 115 out of the past 146 years in Waynesburg on July 29. The question is … Will it rain on July 29, 2020?
Bowman is sure of the answer.
“By the time July 29 ends, that number will go to 116,” she said confidently. “Count on it.”
