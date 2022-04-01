Chatty Cupcakes just became a little chattier.
Six years after introducing dessert lovers to their decadent gourmet cakes and cupcakes, bakers Ellan Toothman-Gannis and daughter Ella Gannis have published a cookbook featuring the recipes that have become the foundation of their Chatty Cupcakes business.
“Michelangelo of Cake” is the culmination of the successes – and failures – created in their licensed residential bakery, which recently relocated from Waynesburg to the Gannis family’s newly built home in Venetia. The move offers a shorter commute to The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon, where their ACM – automated cupcake machine – has been dispensing scratch-made goodies to loyal customers for the past five years.
On a recent morning, the two took a break from the bakery to explain the philosophy behind sharing recipes they’ve perfected through years of trial and error.
“All of our best recipes, our foundation, are in the book,” Ellan says.
She dismisses the notion that they are divulging proprietary formulas. Instead, the book – attractively bound in the style of a personal organizer with the intention that it becomes a cook’s go-to guide – serves as a natural next step toward the entrepreneurs’ latest goals: to teach classes in their new, expanded work space and produce a second book dedicated to cake design and decorating – Ella’s specialty.
“What’s a secret? I don’t believe we ever have any secrets,” says Ellan, who spent 25 years as a management consultant providing executive training to corporations. “The more you give, the better.”
It’s apparent both women are passionate about baking and maybe more so about learning, and teaching, too.
“The two questions that we ask ourselves constantly: ‘What differentiates us?’ and ‘What distinguishes us?’ Ellan explains. “To differentiate us, here, here’s all the best of all of our failures, all of our successes,” she says, referring to the book. “We have learned a lot. We decided it was time to share some things we’ve learned along the way.”
The book has always been “on the back burner,” Ellan says, adding that “it distinguished us.
“We realize that not everyone who likes to bake wants to own a bakery, but all bakers realize the joy in making special desserts for their family and friends, or for making memorable occasions with loved ones. Cakes made from scratch always taste best, but can be time-consuming to create.
“There are no shortcuts to quality, but we are sharing our recipes to help others make delicious cakes in their own kitchen with more ease, less guesswork and greater satisfaction. This is for the caring person in the family who wants to make something really special and something really delicious.”
The project was set into motion with Ella’s 2019 appearance on Food Network’s Cupcake Championship, where she competed against three other bakers to win the $10,000 prize. Before the competition, potential contestants were required to document their recipes for the show’s producers, which helped get the ball rolling on their book.
They happened upon the book’s title somewhat serendipitously.
“A couple of years ago, a customer gave us the compliment that we were really excited about, that we were the ‘Michelangelo of Cake,’” Ella recalls. “It was on Facebook, and it was one of the nicest things. We kept that in the back of our minds. It was such a pretty turn of phrase and really, really kind.”
In tribute, Michelangelo is quoted in the book’s introduction: “Ancora imparo,” the Italian master wrote at age 87, which translates, “Still I am learning.”
“That’s what we are trying to prove, that we are still learning, but we will share our best, and nobody else does that,” says Ellan. “We are still learning, and that’s the story of us.
“We are Chatty Cupcakes because Ella and I love words, and we love writing, and in here are little inspirational quotes, funny quotes.”
Adds Ella, “It’s punctuated by the quotes.”
“But that’s just for fun and timeless,” Ellan interjects.
“It’s fun,” she adds. “You’re baking. You’re in the kitchen, and you want to play a little bit, and that’s the important part.”
The 74-page book is divided into five sections – frostings, fillings, cakes, extras and inspiration. Pockets inside the cover offer room for favorite family recipes, and a plastic zip-lock pocket is included for safe storage of smaller notes and recipe cards. Attention was paid to every detail, from the miniature plastic tasting spoon tucked in an elastic band on the inside cover, to the pink pen accented with glitter for making notations.
“This book is dynamic, not static,” Ellan says. “It’s dynamic because the baker that you might be will look at this and will say, and we say it in the beginning, ‘Make this your own.’ Put it in the kitchen. Splatter batter on it. Write in here. It will become your own personal baking book and all you’ll need in your kitchen.”
Ellan says the recipes are basic. “And when I say basic, I mean we knew we had to do a vanilla cake and a chocolate cake recipe, and you can go anywhere from there.” Toss in chopped-up hazelnuts or toasted pecans, she suggests, or add spices to create an elegant spice cake. “That’s the foundation that’s in here.”
Chatty Cupcakes uses only real butter, sugar, cake flour, high-end chocolate, fresh fruits for compotes, fresh eggs and pure extracts (with the exception of vanilla, which is cost-prohibitive – “We can’t taste the difference or we wouldn’t do it,” Ellan notes). She recommends home bakers follow suit and use the best ingredients they can afford.
Nine frosting recipes are included, among them, their own Chatty Cupcakes Buttercream, a light, airy, European-influenced variety that calls for less sugar and “differentiates us,” says Ellan.
In the extras section are recipes for rich, fudge-like brownies (the unlikely ingredient is sweetened condensed milk); sugar cookies – “We’ve tried them all, and this is our standard that I always use,” confides Ellan – and the simple Buttery French Sable Cookies. “You egg wash the tops so they come out shiny. They’re just delicious – just a butter cookie that you have with a cup of coffee.”
And, yes, there’s even a chocolate chip cookie recipe.
“Everybody thinks they have the best chocolate chip cookie recipe,” Ellan says. “They’re so subjective. It’s what you like. But we do have the best,” she says with a laugh. “It’s the salt. Who knew?
“It’s good if you like it, and that’s the theme of this. If you want it to be a little chewier, put in a little more Karo or butter, or whatever you want to put in to make it chewier. If you want to add pecans or oatmeal – do what you like.”
Bakers are urged to take their cake creations up a notch with some of the filling recipes, like marshmallow cream or raspberry compote, a fresh fruit filling that will elevate cakes from “That’s good” to “Oh, my gosh, that’s the best thing I’ve ever eaten!”
The final section, inspiration, showcases some of the elegant and whimsical cake and cupcake designs Chatty Cupcakes has produced over the years, intended to inspire ideas and creativity.
“I believe that in life you’ve got to be willing to give,” Ellan says. “We’ll tell you the good, the bad – it’s more fun that way. It’s more real. And that’s the way it is.”
To order “Michelangelo of Cake,” visit www.chattycupcakes.com.
