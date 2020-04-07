During a COVID-19 press briefing last week, Gov. Tom Wolf recommended all Pennsylvanians wear masks if they must leave their homes in order to impede the spread of COVID-19.
Wolf said health-care-grade masks should be reserved for front line workers during the crisis and that it is suitable to wear a home-made mask or item like a scarf outdoors or in stores.
“Universal masking is expected to be recommended by the CDC,” Wolf said during a livestream briefing on the virus. “Wearing a mask might protect an innocent bystander.”
Wolf said Pennsylvania is beginning to see the “full force” of the spread of the virus. He said the masks will not only keep those wearing them safer, but will help keep those on the frontlines healthy, so they can continue to supply necessary services during this time.
“Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like the grocery store cashier, the pharmacist or someone stocking shelves,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release. “These people are keeping us alive by getting us the supplies we need. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep them safe. Right now, that means wearing a mask.”
Last week, Wolf extended his stay-at-home order to all counties in Pennsylvania. The order will last until April 30. It is unknown whether the order will be extended further.
With warmer weather coming, people may engage in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running, according to the order, but they must maintain social distancing and continue to exercise caution when venturing outdoors.
“If you feel sick, you should stay home.” Allegheny health department said. “If you head outside, remember to stay at least six feet away from others, avoid touching common surfaces like playground equipment and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.”
