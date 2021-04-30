Grant funding earmarked for two separate projects in Greene County have recently been announced.
A total of $829,950 in state funds has been awarded to Greene County to replace a bridge that has been classified in poor condition since 1991.
The funds were awarded from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Transportation Fund to replace Bridge No. 31 in Franklin Township.
The bridge is part of Greene County’s Bridge Repair and Replacement program.
This grant will also fund the placement of an erosion control mulch blanket to avoid future erosion to the new bridge.
It was also announced that a Greene County park project will receive a $67,915 grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
The grant will be used to build a new walkway around Legion Field in Perry Township, as well as to make stormwater management measures and a new parking lot and walkway around the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.