The East End United Community Center will receive $2.5 million for the next five years to provide out-of-school services to hundreds of students in the Central Greene and Uniontown Area school districts.
“This program is aimed to provide youth with academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours,” said EEUCC Executive Director Steve Strange. “We wanted to make sure that we received the grant this year so we could keep the program going.”
Strange said $1,800 will be allocated for each student who participates in the program to provide them with personal attention and school supplies. A total of $499,999 will be allocated each year through the 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) Cohort 11 grant.
Strange said the program focuses on less fortunate students within certain areas.
During the summer, Jessica Lawson, EEUCC administrative assistant, said students in grades 1-5 at Ben Franklin and Lafayette elementary schools in the Uniontown Area School District will come into the center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive help through the program as well as hot meals.
Strange added that the program is designed to help students meet state and local academic standards in core academic subjects.
Starting on Monday, Oct. 3, Strange said the program will provide academic enrichment opportunities to students in grades 1 through 5 at those two schools.
The Uniontown-area schools will focus on after-school programming at EEUCC from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Greene County students will attend Waynesburg Central School from 3:15 to 5:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Lawson said both programs will follow school district scheduling, and transportation will be provided.
“District partnerships with Uniontown Area School District and Central Greene School District will play an essential role in ensuring the success of this grant,” Strange said.
Strange said the East End United Community Center has a great history with both school districts and has received previous grants administrated over many years.
“Our mission is to advance the growth and well-being of individuals and families by providing educational, social, economic and cultural opportunities to our community,” he added. “Our vision is a thriving community where everyone is valued.”
Strange said the grant funding was welcome news.
“The current grant was getting ready to come to an end. I’m pretty proud of the fact that it will continue for another five years,” he said.
Lawson said her 5-year-old son Leo participates in the Little Legends program at the EEUCC. Leo will also plays football for the Little Red Raiders.
“The kids just love it here,” Lawson said. “The people who work here have good hearts, and loving the children is what it is all about.”
