A Graysville woman is facing multiple charges, including a felony count of homicide by vehicle, after a passenger in her Ford Mustang was killed after falling off the roof of her moving car in October 2019.
Kersten Zoe Kisner, 20, has also been charged with one felony count each of involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle while DUI, three misdemeanor counts each of DUI and reckless endangerment and seven summary traffic violations.
The case was filed by state police March 8 before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
Court records indicate Kisner had a blood-alcohol level of .108 when Ryan Lohr, 21, of Wind Ridge, climbed from the passenger seat of her Ford Mustang onto its roof. The incident occurred early morning on Oct. 16, 2019, on Route 21 in Franklin Township.
According to court documents, Daniel Hevener told police he was traveling eastbound on Route 21 when he saw a vehicle coming toward him crossing into his lane. Police said Hevener told them the car moved back into its own lane and he saw a “white blur” come from the roof of the Mustang and felt a thud.
Hevener told police he knew he had hit something and called 911.
When police arrived at the scene, they interviewed Kisner, 18 at the time, and alleged she smelled of alcohol. Kisner reportedly told police Lohr climbed out of his seat, and onto the roof of the Mustang, according to court records.
“Kisner related that while she was driving, the victim then fell from the roof of the vehicle,” Trooper Daniel Astfalk wrote in charging documents.
Two backseat passengers in Kisner’s car also told police Lohr climbed onto the vehicle’s roof.
Lohr, pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:20 a.m. crash, died of head injuries, police said.
As of press time, Kisner had not yet been arraigned on the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.