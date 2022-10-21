The Greene County Chamber of Commerce has started planning this year’s parade in downtown Waynesburg, to be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.
More than 200 applications were mailed to schools, churches, civic organizations and other interested parties throughout the county. All units should be pre-registered by Friday, Nov. 18 to participate, though late entries will be accepted through Wednesday, Nov. 23. No entries will be accepted after that date, and there is no entry fee.
There is no central theme, but all entries are asked to portray the true Christmas spirit. Float judging will take place prior to the start of the parade. Trophies will be awarded to the top three floats. All floats and other entries are reminded that no live Santa is permitted on any unit in the parade, as he is the guest of honor at the conclusion of the parade.
Miss Rain Day 2022 Isabelle Tedrow and the Chamber’s 2022 Distinguished Service Award honorees, Jack and Peggy Rock, will lead the parade down High Street as its grand marshals.
The line-up for the route will begin at noon and will encompass Wayne and College streets, Richhill Street from High Street to Second Avenue, and the First United Methodist Church parking lot. Traffic will be restricted on those streets beginning at noon.
Detour traffic will follow Franklin Street and Second Avenue to West Street.
West and Franklin streets, along with all of the streets involved in the line–up, will be posted for no parking between noon and 4 p.m.
The parade will begin at the intersection of High and Richhill streets, and travel east on High Street to the intersection of Cumberland and High streets. There, the majority of the units will turn north onto Cumberland and travel to the East Borough Parking Lot to disband.
