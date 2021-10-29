The Greene County Chamber of Commerce was scheduled to host it 33rd annual Membership Banquet and presentation of the Distinguished Service Award this week at Valley View Farm in Waynesburg.
The Distinguished Service Awards are bestowed based on lasting contributions to community welfare, participation in civic organizations, evidence of leadership ability, success in vocation, personal and/or business progress and cooperation with other individuals and organizations.
The award has no relation to work performed for the Chamber of Commerce.
The recipient of the 2021 Distinguished Service Award is George “Bly” Blystone of Waynesburg, and the recipient of the 2021 Posthumous Distinguished Service Award is the late Rick Black.
Jack McCracken was the first individual recipient in 1988. Special awards have been presented from time to time over the years as well as posthumous awards. The Organizational Distinguished Service Award was presented from 2004 to 2015. In 2016, the McCracken Legacy Award was presented for the first time to First Federal Savings and Loan of Greene County.
The McCracken Legacy Award is awarded to a business or organization, having an operating presence in Greene County who has demonstrated ambition, profitability, growth, sound business planning, customer satisfaction and management of people; a commitment to social responsibility and exemplary community involvement; demonstrated a positive social and/or economic impact on the community and exemplary civic community leadership.
Receiving the 2021 McCracken Legacy Award is Waynesburg V.F.W. Post #4793, Auxiliary and Cooties.
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce works with the business community to bring services and information to its members through meetings, newsletters, training seminars and networking gatherings. It also provides ribbon cuttings as part of grand opening celebrations for new member businesses in the county.
The chamber was recently ranked number 16 by the Pittsburgh Business Times on their list of “Largest Chambers in the Pittsburgh Region” with 365 members. The Chamber has made the list since 2005 when it debuted at number 23.
Melody Longstreth, chamber executive director, said the organization is proud of this ranking, which “reflects the dedication of the staff and the board of directors to growing a vibrant and thriving Chamber to serve not only the business community but the general population as well though events such as the Annual Downtown Waynesburg Christmas Parade.”
This year marks the 31st year the chamber has given a scholarship to a graduating Greene County high school senior who is going on to a two-year or four-year college, university or trade school.
