Greene Chamber director reflects on hectic year, is excited about future

Melody Longstreth, Greene County Chamber of Commerce executive director, has recently had the opportunity to reflect on her organization’s achievements over the past year and what lies ahead in the near future.
Earlier this month, Greene County commissioners proclaimed October Local Chamber of Commerce Month. The proclamation honors the critical role the local chamber plays in supporting the needs of the business community and in supporting the county’s continued economic advancement.
“By supporting business and industry throughout Greene County, we are grateful for our local chamber of commerce for the invaluable role that they play in ensuring that businesses new and old can continue to prosper in Greene County,” the proclamations states. “We commend Greene County Chamber of Commerce for representing local businesses, and we are certain your efforts to enhance our county will serve as an inspiration for years to come.”
Longstreth and Janice Blair-Martin, chamber president, accepted the proclamation.
“There is a lot for us to be excited about, for the chamber and for area businesses,” said Longstreth, who also works on the county’s COVID-19 Task Force, Greene County Economic Diversification Steering Committee and Rotary Club of Waynesburg. “Our office has been committed to doing everything possible to provide beneficial services, and will continue to do so.”
Longstreth said her office continues to disseminate information to chamber members on additional funding sources that address the continued stress the pandemic has placed on businesses. The chamber also continues to provide information on webinars featuring various topics that may be of use to the business community.
The Chamber offers notary services - except automobile transfer related work - to members at no charge and to nonmembers and the public at $5 per seal.
“That service is by appointment only and can be done at the office or curbside,” she said.
Longstreth said the chamber has a member benefit that offers insurance, an energy consulting service and human resources services, along with many other services to benefit small businesses.
“We also continue to proudly promote our members through our Instagram page and two Facebook pages, www.facebook.com/greenecountypachamber and www.facebook.com/greenecountychamberbusinessupdates,” she said.
Longstreth said the chamber’s 2021-2022 Community/Business Resource Guide and Member Directory is currently being printed and will be distributed to all 360 member businesses and individuals soon. An electronic version of the publication is now available at www.greenechamber.org.
In addition to regularly holding ribbon cuttings for new and expanding businesses, the chamber held monthly luncheons this past summer and fall featuring speakers on various topics. The chamber hosted its annual Women in Business Breakfast at Waynesburg University, where the keynote speaker, Stacey Brodak, presented information that compares the position of women in business in 1920 versus 2020.
“We plan to host these breakfast gatherings quarterly in 2022,” she said.
The chamber also presented its 31st annual Educational Scholarship to Christian Mori from Carmichaels Area High School. Longstreth said the agency will be presenting a classroom scholarship for a history project in early 2022 funded by Greene County Historical Society.
Recently, the agency added its name to the list of chambers in the region, which support funding for the Build Back Better campaign, a national plan to create jobs, cut taxes and lower costs for working families.
Longstreth said the chamber is also gearing up for special events and programs.
“We will be holding our annual membership banquet on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Valley View Farm,” she said. “At that event, the McCracken Legacy Award will be presented to the Waynesburg V.F.W. Post 4793, Auxiliary and Cooties; the Distinguished Service Award will be presented to George “Bly” Blystone; and the Posthumous Distinguished Service Award will be presented to the late Rick Black.”
Longstreth said the event – which will feature the theme of “Business, Boots and Blue Jeans” – will also be recognizing several members who are celebrating milestone anniversaries as members and also in business.
And she is excited about the Chamber’s annual Christmas parade, which will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the county fairgrounds. The event will once again be a “reverse” parade, which means the units will be stationary and the spectators will travel a route through the fairgrounds to view them.
Music will also be provided live, by local high school marching bands that have school permission to participate. The parade will be broadcast by “Crazy” Dougie Wilson on 105.1 FM WANB Radio.
Longstreth said this year’s parade – which is shaping up to be larger than last year – will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will be accepting letters to Santa, and elves who will pass out candy and treat bags to the children in each car.
Collections for the Corner Cupboard Food Bank and Toys For Tots will be accepted during the event.
“We are also organizing our annual Christmas Gift Card and Cash raffle, which features $2,000 in local merchants’ gift cards and gift certificates plus $1,000 in Christmas cash to spend locally,” she said. “The goal of this project is to drive shoppers into our local businesses during the holiday shopping season.”
Longstreth said she is excited to see the chamber beginning to plan its 2022 calendar of events.
“We hope to be able to hold some that have not been able to be held during the pandemic, such as our Trivia Challenge,” she said.
The office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and by appointment only Mondays and Fridays.
“Our staff is working full-time to promote our members and provide services,” she said. “We also have a new face at the office; Mandi Fordyce is the new communications and membership coordinator. She began in late May.”
