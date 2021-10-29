Greene Chamber now accepting Christmas parade applications

The Greene County Chamber of Commerce’s 83rd annual Christmas Parade is scheduled to be held at Greene County Fairgrounds from 2 to 4 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 4.
This year’s parade, which is sponsored by First Energy Foundation, will be a “Reverse Parade,” where spectators will drive through the fairgrounds and enjoy Christmas displays from the safety of their vehicle.
The fairgrounds’ east gate on Route 21 - near Bortz Chevrolet - will open at 2 p.m. and close at 4 p.m. Spectators will follow a route through the fairgrounds and exit out of the West Gate - near Burger King. The Route 188 entrance will not be open to parade traffic.
Santa will have a goodie bag for the first 300 children which will have treats and other items donated by various individuals, businesses and organizations. Santa’s elves will deliver these directly to the cars in a low contact manner.
Letters to Santa will be collected from the children by Mrs. Claus and placed in a special North Pole mailbox. Return mailing addresses on the letters are optional.
Those attending as spectators are invited to bring cash donations or items for the Corner Cupboard Food Bank as well as new toys for the “Toys for Tots” program. Items will be collected by members of the Christian Motorcycle Association’s “Highway Soldiers” in a low or no contact manner along the route.
WANB Radio will be providing Christmas music during the event for parade goers to enjoy along the route by tuning into 105.1 FM or 1210 AM. “Crazy” Dougie Wilson will host the two-hour broadcast featuring Christmas music from all music genres and some classic surprises.
Entries will be judged ahead of the start of the parade and the winners will be displaying ribbons and trophies. Spectators, however, will also get to vote for their favorite as they travel through the route. A “People’s Choice” will be awarded following the parade. There is no central theme, but all entries are asked to portray Christmas Spirit.
Winners, photos of all entries and a “live” walk through of the parade will be shared on the chamber’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/greenecountypachamber.
Anyone wishing to participate is asked to download the Reverse Parade application by visiting the Chamber website at www.greenechamber.org.
For more information, call the chamber at 724-998-2386 or email melody@greenechamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.