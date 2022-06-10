The Greene County commissioners approved the addition of funds to their program to help local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During their regular board meeting, Commissioners Mike Belding, Betsy McClure and Blair Zimmerman unanimously voted to add additional funds to the Forgivable Advance for Small Business Assistance (FASBA) program.
FASBA is funded by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and it provides up to $50,000 grants for small, local businesses with 100 employees or fewer.
“Previously, we had $1.4 million of FASBA that went out to local businesses,” said Belding.
He said the $305,740 of additional funds was added to the FASBA due to other counties being unable to spend all of their COVID-relief funding before the deadline.
“But we’re spending it in Greene County,” Belding said. “In all, it will be about $1.7 million for local businesses.”
Along with the additional money, the deadline for businesses to apply for the FASBA program has been extended to Dec. 31.
Additional information regarding FASBA can be found at www.co.greene.pa.us/business/.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously passed motions to help progress the Wisecarver Reservoir and Recreation Area project.
That included an agreement between the county and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for the second phase of the Wisecarver Boat Launch and Access Improvement Project for a $154,388 grant and to request $250,000 in Greenways, Trails and Recreation Programs funds to advance the Wisecarver Eco-Tourism Initiative.
On June 2, the commissioners also:
n Approved a contract from Schrock Fence Co. in the amount of $94,313 for the purchase and installation of razor wire and razor mesh panels for the Greene County Prison, pending the approval of the county solicitor and controller.
n Approved a proposal from G&G Coin to the county for the placement of an ATM machine, claw machine and a motorcycle-driving game at the Greene County Water Park this summer with a 50/50 split of profits on the games and a $1 transaction surcharge for the ATM.
n A $503 bid from Hoyles Salvage for a 1995 Rotary car lift, and another bid from Hoyles Salvage for a 4000 gallon SuperVault fuel storage tank with pumps for $1,002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.