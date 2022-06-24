Several homeowners in Greene County will see money coming their way for home repairs.
The Greene County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to approve five projects in Carmichaels and one in Nemacolin, through the county’s HOME Investment Partnership Program, which provides forgivable, no-interest loans to qualified homeowners for repairs.
The county had received $500,000 for the program last fall. The projects approved Thursday are estimated to cost more than $193,000.
The commissioners also approved $800,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation fund (PHARE) at their meeting.
That money will be used to fund the county’s Rehabilitating Existing Properties and Accessibility Improvements for Residents (REPAIR) program. REPAIR expands the home rehabilitation service to homeowners who may not meet the income requirements for HOME.
These programs are only available for owner-occupied homes.
The commissioners also approved a $2,756 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of State to fund election security.
They also voted on agreements with Jefferson County juvenile court and Belmont-Harrison Juvenile District in Ohio for juvenile detention services. The county will pay $205 per day per bed to Jefferson County, and $220 per day per bed to Belmont-Harrison.
