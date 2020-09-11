Greene County’s chief financial officer has warned the commissioners that if major changes aren’t made to sufficiently balance the budget the county could be “out of money” by 2023.
The report, presented at a Wednesday commissioners meeting by Scott Kelley, said the county used $5 million out of an allotted $6 million in Act 13 money to balance the 2020 budget, while the current board of commissioners was able to reduce $1 million in expenditures and $430,000 in Act 13 spending.
The county has received $4.6 million in Act 13 money that can be used toward the 2021 budget, and Kelley said next year’s normal annual increases – salaries and benefits, utilities and rent – are expected to increase nearly $1 million. That combined with an estimated coal depletion of $750,000 (coal is 32% of the county’s taxable value) could lead to problems balancing the 2021 budget, Kelley said.
The expected closing of Murray Energy, the previous closing of CONSOL and reports that Contura intends to sell off all Greene County operations will also be severely detrimental to the county’s budget over the new few years, according to the report.
“Moving forward, the annual budget needs balanced and we need to stop using Act 13 money to do that,” Kelley said. “If we don’t, the short version is that we may run out of money by 2023, assuming that the county’s taxable value does not drop.”
The report indicates a continuous decrease of county fund balance and increase of Act 13 spending from 2014 through 2019. In 2014, the county’s fund balance was over $4.7 million, and in 2019 that balance dropped to $1.3 million.
Conversely, the county used $682,000 in Act 13 money for the general fund in 2015, but that number rose to nearly $4.3 million in 2019.
The report lists several options on how the budget could be balanced, including:
n Raise taxes. The report states that 5 mills – 66% – would need to be added to the current 7.535 mills; or,
n Increase county taxable value from $1.5 billion to $2.7 billion – an increase of 43% – with no tax abatement by 2022; or,
n Cut expenditures by 26%, as $5 million would be needed from the total $19 million budget; or,
n Raise other revenue, a total of $5 million; or,
n Combine the previous four suggestions mentioned, along with the county receiving a declining annual amount of Act 13 money, allowing lower amounts/percentages in each category.
Kelly said most of the budget expenditures are mandated by the state, adding that “there’s not a whole lot to cut,” adding that the county’s single biggest expense is payroll and the biggest department is the county jail.
He said the time line for the budget to be approved starts Sept. 21-28, when officials will meet with department heads to discuss their respective budgets. Oct. 8 marks the deadline for any changes to be made to the draft, and on Oct. 9 officials will meet to review the spending plan. Nov. 18 will see the release of the adopted preliminary budget, with a notice of final action for Dec. 17 to be advertised.
On Dec. 17, commissioners will adopt the final budget as well as tax rates for 2021.
Kelley also reported that the county’s sinking fund –used to ensure that the debt millage is sufficient to cover debt obligations - is “sufficiently funded.”
Commissioner Mike Belding thanked Kelley for the report and commented on the serious nature of the report.
“Certainly, these are trying times,” Belding said. “There is a spectrum of issues, between the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduction of gas production. All options are on the table, and we need to look at a combination of increasing revenue through others sources, decreasing our reliance on Act 13 … these are things we’re going to have to look at. We need to approach this in a sustainable manner.”
Belding added that the unexpected virus in 2020 severely and negatively impacted the county.
“Nobody predicted the pandemic and what the financial impact would be,” he said. “But we need to do the best that we can going forward.”
