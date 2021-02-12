Greene County commissioners approved a proclamation during their Feb. 4 meeting recognizing February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.
Commissioners recognized the Greene County satellite office of the Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania for its efforts in raising awareness.
The proclamation also recognizes the office for providing services throughout the year for different age groups, including specific programs offered in schools for students in kindergarten through high school.
“Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is dedicated to raising awareness about healthy and unhealthy relationships, warning signs and prevention,” said Commissioner Mike Belding about the proclamation. “Adolescents and adults are often unaware that teens experience dating violence. Unfortunately, it affects millions of teens in the U.S. each year.”
In another matter, commissioners approved an increase of costs to generate election reports, with paper copies costing 25 cents per page, a compact disc containing a street or voter list costing $20, a CD converted to an Excel workbook of the lists costing $25, a flash drive containing the lists costing $40 and a flash drive converted to an Excel workbook costing $35.
“With new leadership in the election office, we are looking at all procedures, processes and policies and making changes and adjustments, as warranted,” Belding said. “We wanted to standardize the cost of the products we produce. These products are made to order an are provided upon request.”
In other business, commissioners also announced the casting of lots to determine candidates’ places on the May primary ballot will be held at 11 a.m. March 17 in the first-floor conference room of the county office building.
Commissioners also approved a lease extension with Coral Lee Brodak for space occupying the office and courtroom for Magisterial District Lee Watson in Cumberland Township. Belding said the lease can be extended for six-periods, at a current cost of $1,131.35, which is due on the first of each month.
Other motions approved were:
n An allocation of $2,500 for Waynesburg Lions Club’s annual Fourth of July Celebration;
n The resignation of Chris Eisiminger from the county’s farmland preservation board;
n The appointment of Jason Nicholson to the county’s planning commission board, with his term to end Dec. 31, 2024.
