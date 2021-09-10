Greene Countryfest, held over Labor Day weekend at the county fairgrounds, was a big success, according to county recreation director Bret Moore.
The inaugural event most likely will not be the last of its kind.
Countryfest featured a wide array of local and regional music performers, food vendors, fireworks and a charity cash bash benefiting Colby Stars Foundation.
“It is our intention to grow and expand this event each year,” Moore said.
Performers included Waynesburg’s Soldiers and Sons, Cassidy Chambers, Junior Guthrie and the Push, Frank Viera and headliner Alex Williams. Sunday’s performers included The Projects, Quick Exit, Andy Gregg and the Aris Paul Band, Ruff Creek and Jackson Gardner and the Landscapers.
Prior to the event, Moore said it had been more than a decade since anyone had tried a major musical event in the county.
“For the first event, we wanted to start small to work out the logistics of everything,” he said. “Everything went very smoothly this year, so we hope to expand next year.”
Moore recognized the many sponsors who assisted in making the event possible.
“Our local sponsorships were outstanding and we appreciate all their support,” he said. “We were very pleased with the event considering it was our first time. We knew this year would be a learning experience.”
Moore said the production company who handled the event was impressed with the turnout.
“The production company we worked with told us it usually takes three years to establish this kind of event … I think they were surprised we made money our first year,” he said.
Moore said it was too difficult to determine how many people were actually in attendance, as residents flocked throughout both days and others attended the performances after partaking in the charity cash bash.
“Everyone who attended seemed to have a great time,” he said. “We got a lot of positive feedback.”
