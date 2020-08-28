Several grants were awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) to communities in Greene County for sewer and water line replacements, sewage system and plant upgrades and stormwater management.
“These are worthwhile investments in our water and sewer infrastructure, vital in reducing flooding issues, extending water service, and fixing sewage backups and related issues,” state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said.
“The funds will also make critical infrastructure repairs and ensure proper functioning and prevent more costly repairs down the road.”
The following Greene County projects received funding:
n Rices Landing Borough received $329,080 to replace and repair pumps at the sewer treatment plant and install a mechanical screen significantly reducing repair costs that are passed on to the consumer.
n Greensboro/Monongahela Township Joint Sewer Authority received $85,000 to allow the authority to make necessary upgrades by purchasing approximately five new submersible pumps and respond to DEP compliance orders because the existing pumps are failing and require replacement.
n Lower Ten Mile Joint Sewer Authority received $129,000 to install a new generator at the Jefferson Pump Station and improve the emergency generators at the Clarksville Hill and Pit Gas Pump stations.
n Greene County received $218,450 to allow for the extension of Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority’s line to customers along Jacobs Ferry Road in Cumberland Township.
The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.
These grants were awarded as part of DCED’s PA Small Water and Sewer Grant Program to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, or flood control projects.
More information is available at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/pa-small-water-sewer/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.