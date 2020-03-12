Every year in the fall, winter and spring, people young and old from all over the tri-state area bring their horses to the Greene County Fairgrounds in Waynesburg for weekends of barrel racing and pole bending. Some come from hours away to participate in the activities.
They pull their trucks into the large gravel parking areas and unload their horses to prepare them for competition. The participants are as young as 3 and as old as 70. No matter what their experience level, they get to compete.
Lora White, of Clarksville, former Pennsylvania state director of the International Barrel Racing Association, sets up the events almost entirely by herself, with some help from participants. It takes many hours the day before and early the day of the events to get ready, but she said she continues to do the work because of the obvious fun the participants have, especially the children, as well as her own love for horse shows.
“I’ve been barrel racing since I was 10 or 12, so I can’t see giving it up, honestly,” she said. “I do it to watch the enjoyment of all the kids in the area…I get proud watching the kids.”
She guessed that around 80 children under the age of 18 participated in the most recent event. There have been as many as 90 at previous events.
Mya Salsberry, 13, of Erie, has been riding horses for almost five years. She has traveled three hours with her parents to participate in the shows for the last two years.
“When I have the chance to, I do,” she said. “It’s something I like to enjoy, and it brings out the best in me.”
Madison Hougelman, 15, of Erie, said she has been riding since she was only 3 years old. Now, she owns her own horse and enjoys to barrel race. She said she especially likes to attend the events for the friends she can meet up with.
White decides not to hold shows races in the summer, due to the many other shows elsewhere. Occasionally, cold winter and spring days cause cancellations, but otherwise, show days have many attendees.
Their last show on Saturday, March 7, had around 150 participants. They start to practice at 9 a.m., but the shows officially start at noon and last all day long, occasionally even continuing past midnight to ensure everyone races.
In the past, White said there have been as many as 200 people competing in the shows with their horses.
“I know people who leave their house at five o’clock in the morning to get here at 9 a.m. It keeps growing,” she said. “We started out having three horses in the barrel race.”
The first weekend in May, White said they hold one of the largest of their shows. Most proceeds that don’t go back into the show they were received for are saved for extra costs at the May event.
Their next show will be held March 29 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. For more information, contact Lora White at 412-956-3211.
