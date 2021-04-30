Greene County commissioners recently said funding for 25 different local businesses has been approved through two separate initiatives geared to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Commissioner Mike Belding said Monday the businesses applied earlier this year for the Forgivable Advance for Small Business Assistance (FASBA) program or the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).
“FASBA and CHIRP are programs for small businesses to recover some COVID-related financial impacts,” Belding said.
During their April 22 public meeting, commissioners said 16 area businesses have been awarded various amounts of funding through the FASBA program.
In January, commissioners said applications were being accepted for FASBA funding, which provides up to $50,000 grants for small, local businesses with 100 employees or less that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the county’s industrial development authority, the county used the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, referred to as CDBG-CV, to fund FASBA.
Six of the 16 businesses awarded FASBA funding were approved to receive $50,000, while the remaining businesses are receiving amounts starting at just under $10,000 up to more than $48,000.
For funding to be forgiven, businesses must retain or create full-time equivalent positions for low-to-moderate-income workers. FASBA funds can be used to pay for the following eligible expenses: payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities (gas, phone, etc.), supplies (up to 90 days), PPE, insurance, accounting, legal, advertising and can reimburse eligible costs incurred to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.” Other eligibility requirements do apply.
Commissioners also announced nine area businesses were awarded grant funding through CHIRP, with seven of the businesses receiving $50,000 and two receiving $5,000.
In February, commissioners voted to allocate funds for the CHIRP program, which has allocated $145 million in funding assistance to the hospitality industry businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program requires counties to establish grant programs for eligible businesses.
Applications for CHIRP funding were made available for businesses in early March, through the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.
Belding said funding is still available for businesses to apply for CHIRP and FASBA funding. For more information, contact the Greene County Department of Economic Development.
